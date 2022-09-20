will dynamic island also have space on android? xiaomi's doubt

- Advertisement -

There of iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max kicked off the debate on the validity of the solution adopted by Apple to mask the double hole that replaces the notch by transforming it from element to hide in a central function of the new generation. Insiders and enthusiasts divided between favorable And opposites between those who appreciate it in its function and aesthetics and those who, on the contrary, think that it is something useless.

The question that arises these days is: will we ever see something similar even on smartphones? A legitimate question, given that in the past some brands – LG for example with V10 – had tried to develop a similar solution. Sure, on the V10 it was a secondary display, Apple’s Dynamic Island is another matter entirely but what they both have in common is the desire to show additional information on the screen compared to the main content.

THE QUESTION OF XIAOMI

The Dynamic Island of iPhone 14 Pro Max, image extracted from our preview.

Lu Weibing president of Xiaomi, asked his followers on Weibo directly, asking:

Do you really need Dynamic Island in Redmi K60?

Perhaps the answer is hidden in the question itself, with that “really” which could mean that all in all the dynamic island it’s not that important for the future of smartphones. Yet he asks the same, trying to capture the mood of fans on this small innovation that is making so much noise in the sector.

K60 will be the successor to Redmi K50, the family of new smartphones is expected to be announced in the first quarter of 2023 with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 variants.

After all, it is an effective tool, even if the interaction is (to date) still rather limited: a long press allows you to open the widget, a tap refers to the app open in the background. Compatible apps are already diverse, and are set to grow further over time. And what will Android do then? Unlike the Apple ecosystem, there is more freedom of movement on the Google OS, and several independent developers have already shown similar solutions. Also in the MIUI area, as you can see below:

Dynamic Island Style Notifications / Now Playing on Xiaomi MIUI. Mi Theme Developers never disappoint

