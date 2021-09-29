Will Chrome bring a makeover for Windows 11? This makes us believe that yes

Whenever we talk about Chrome, we emphasize how it is constantly updated. An example is that version 94 has already been released and from Google, tests are already being carried out with version 100. However, the novelty at the moment is that Chrome points to a makeover oriented to Windows 11.

As we know, the new Microsoft operating system incorporates a new design with rounded edges and it seems that Chrome will adapt to this interface model.

Chrome prepares a makeover for Windows 11

This information has been revealed by the Reddit user Leopeva64-2, reviewing the Chromium Gerrit reports. As we have mentioned on other occasions, Chromium Gerrit is the place where we can see the different reports that are uploaded about the developments in which Chrome works. These changes may or may not reach the browser, however, this is where the first reports are made.

This is how the Reddit user could notice that there is an entry that refers to a refresh in the graphics of Chrome. At the moment, the aesthetics of the browser are based on the sharp edges. Now, with the imminent arrival of Windows 11, Chrome will seek to adapt to the new design, softening the edges.

The person in charge of developing this makeover in Chrome for Windows 11 is Software Engineer Allan Bauer. According to their statements, the code for this work is already written and receiving feedback. However, it still integrates with Windows 11 because as we know, its fully stable version will arrive on October 5.

Likewise, Bauer indicates that it is not a definitive result because there are still aspects that they want to adjust. In that sense, he says that it is not the best result so far, but that they should keep it because they are short on time. However, you hope to be able to apply additional changes for a better implementation of the Chrome for Windows 11 graphical changes.

For this reason there is no set date for the arrival of the Chrome makeover in Windows 11. In this way, we will have to wait for the settings and testing processes to finish in order to land on the new Microsoft operating system.