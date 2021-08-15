Will Bennu finally collide with Earth?

If you haven’t heard of Bennu before, the first thing I want to do is congratulate you.: You have managed to stay out of reach of social networks and media. If it’s because you’ve been on vacation, I hope you enjoyed it, and I promise you that the last thing I want is to ruin your return to normalcy by telling you that there is an asteroid that could collide with our planet. If you go on vacation, however, envy makes me feel a little less guilty about telling you this.

Seriously speaking now, there has been a lot of talk about Bennu in the last few days, and especially since the call, by NASA, of a press conference on the 11th, in which he gave some quite interesting data about this asteroid, which has long been part of the list of potentially dangerous objects, that is, those whose trajectory could, at some point, put them on a collision course with our planet.

Surely at this time there is some misanthrope rubbing their hands, at the sweet prospect of an asteroid colliding with the Earth and killing the human species, not in vain, the answer “I wish a meteorite” is recurrent on social networks. However, to her general regret and joy, there are certain aspects related to Bennu to consider before letting yourself be carried away by fear.

The first thing is that we are talking about an asteroid about which we already have a lot of information, and in September 2023 we will get even more. And it is that over the last few years OSIRIS-REx, a probe launched by NASA, has accompanied Bennu, allowing him to trace his trajectory with a level of precision never seen before. The probe already separated from Bennu on May 10 and flies back towards Earth, with some samples of the asteroid that will allow us to know even more about its composition.

Be that as it may, data collected by the probe, the deep space network of the US space agency and complex computer models to try to calculate the future trajectory of Bennu, and the result of the calculations tells us that it is important to maintain attention and , although with a long time still ahead, consider possible measures in the face of the threat that it may pose. With these tools they have been able to make a projection that reaches the year 2300.

In this analysis, several dates have been proposed, such as September 24, 2182, when the probability of a collision is 1 in 2,700. Or the year 2300, when there is a probability between 1,750 of Bennu crashing to Earth. They are fairly low margins, but they should not be taken lightly nonetheless.

However, this is only part of the story, since the truth is that these calculations are not totally accurate. Why? Well, because there is a date when all this can change completely. September 25, 2135 Bennu will get close enough to Earth that our planet’s gravity can affect its path.. It is impossible to determine if this will happen, but if it does, if the Earth’s gravity modifies the trajectory of the asteroid, the results are totally unpredictable.

The Bennu collision, on the other hand, it would not necessarily mean the extinction of the human being. With its size, around 500 meters in diameter, it could completely destroy a small country and modify the climate and atmospheric conditions for a period that could extend several years. Once again, I am sorry for the misanthropes, but even in the worst case, we would endure.

