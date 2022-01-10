Will Apple really remove the notch from the iPhone 14? Here is everything you need to know

When we are on the eve of the premiere of a device from the big brands like Samsung or Apple, the rumors do not wait. At the moment those who refer to the removal of the notch on the iPhone 14 are on everyone’s lips. However, this is a statement that may be more of a half-truth. In that sense, we want to separate clarify everything that is said about it in order to refine expectations with the new iPhone line.

Indeed, Apple has decided to remove the notch from its iPhone 14, but it is not all devices.

Will Apple remove the notch from its iPhone 14?

As usual, iPhone devices do not arrive individually, on the contrary, the brand always brings a family of devices. This is a crucial point to consider when understanding the rumors that talk about the removal of the notch on the iPhone 14. The notch on these devices was released on the iPhone X and since then the continuity of the design has been maintained. Nonetheless, a series of leaks in the last week have spoken of his withdrawal from the design.

However, it is not that the notch will disappear from all iPhone 14 models. This new line will arrive with the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In that sense, the removal of the notch will be used in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. These devices will instead incorporate a hole in the pill-shaped screen, where the front camera and facial recognition sensors will be.

For their part, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will retain the notch in their designs. This will make a fundamental difference, especially in the price of the iPhone Pro and Pro Max. In this way, we can have a clearer criterion of all the leaks and above all, of the designs that are being shown. Apple will remove the notch from its iPhone 14, but not from all models.