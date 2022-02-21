Will AirPods know if you skip a workout, how will they do it?

One of the best accessories that Apple has on the market are the AirPods. These helmets, due to their good workmanship and great freedom of use, have become a reference in the market. Well, the Cupertino company is working to increase its usage options so that it continues to maintain this privileged position… And it has had an excellent idea for it!

It has been known that the North American form has patented a technology that aims to be able to include and communicate new AirPods components. And what would be the new elements? Well sensors among which would not be missing both an accelerometer and a gyroscope. The objective of this would be that the accessory we are talking about can recognize movements performed by the user with such precision that it would even be detected if the arm is placed above the head. Yes, you think well: something similar to what smartwatches do.

The combination with Fitness+ is key

This is an application that allows precise information on daily physical activity, and the inclusion of sensors in the headphones (something that would be produced in the next generation that remains to be seen when it reaches the market), would be of great help for this. An example of its utility would be the following: you would know the sport that is done… and the one that is not done. In this way, the programmed routines would know if they have been completed -and even if in a positive way-. Therefore, the AirPods would know if you skip exercise times and you will receive a corresponding notification as a reminder.

pexels

Apart from the use that we have mentioned, which is already quite interesting and differential, also the function Spatial-Audio that these headphones offer would be improved, since it could offer greater precision due to the information that the sensors allow to supply. Therefore, the sound usage experience would also be optimized.

Some data of the patented system

One of the important aspects that fits like a glove with Apple headphones is that they work completely wirelessly. In addition, you will have the possibility of knowing at all times the position of the user’s body, in order to establish the best possible configuration (listening to music walking is not the same as lying in bed). In addition, the information would be sent directly to the iPhone to be analyzed with the different applications that the Cupertino company has on iOS.

The truth is that, again, it seems that Apple will “hit” significantly improving your AirPods. Do you think this is a great improvement for the headphones?

