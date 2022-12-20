WIKO prepares 5G cell phone with HarmonyOS similar to Huawei Nova 9 for the end of the year

According to an official thesis from the French company WIKO, next Tuesday (27) the brand will launch a new 5G mobile phone that works with the HarmonyOS interface and will have some features similar to the Huawei Nova 9 and Nova 9 SE smartphone. The device will not only have the Chinese software, as well as the brand’s proprietary apps, also betting on the advanced connectivity in which Huawei is still groping.
According to the image published on the Weibo network, this WIKO phone has a 108 MP main camera system with a golden outline design reminiscent of the Nova 10. There is also, as auxiliary sensors, an 8 MP ultra wide angle camera ( f/2.2 aperture), a 2 MP depth camera (f/2.4 aperture) and a 2 MP macro camera (f/2.4 aperture).
On the front, the phone will sport a 6.78-inch screen with 16.7 million colors, TFT LCD panel with 90 Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. It also features a hole-punch display for the 16MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. According to the reports, the phone will also have a large battery with 66W fast charging support.
It is worth remembering that the Huawei Nova 10 were made official in July in China, with interesting specifications, such as a 60-megapixel selfie camera, support for 100W fast charging and a powerful rear photo set.
- The Huawei nova 10 is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.
- The Huawei nova 9 SE is available on Shoptime for BRL 3,845🇧🇷
- The Huawei Nova 9 is not yet available in Europeian stores. To be notified when it arrives click here.