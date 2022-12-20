WIKO prepares 5G cell phone with HarmonyOS similar to Huawei Nova 9 for the end of the year

According to an official thesis from the French company WIKO, next Tuesday (27) the brand will launch a new 5G mobile phone that works with the HarmonyOS interface and will have some features similar to the Huawei Nova 9 and Nova 9 SE smartphone. The device will not only have the Chinese software, as well as the brand’s proprietary apps, also betting on the advanced connectivity in which Huawei is still groping.

According to the image published on the Weibo network, this WIKO phone has a 108 MP main camera system with a golden outline design reminiscent of the Nova 10. There is also, as auxiliary sensors, an 8 MP ultra wide angle camera ( f/2.2 aperture), a 2 MP depth camera (f/2.4 aperture) and a 2 MP macro camera (f/2.4 aperture).