Wiko Hi Enjoy 60 to be launched soon as 5G version of Huawei Enjoy 60

Despite the sanctions, Huawei has been using sub-brands to operate in the 5G smartphone market through product licensing and HarmonyOS itself. This is the case of the Wiko Hi Enjoy 60 5G, which should be presented on April 24th.
The device won official launch date this Tuesday, and it carries the same design and basically the same data sheet as the Huawei Enjoy 60.
The promotional image also confirms the presence of a camera module with two rings, a 48 MP main sensor, a fingerprint reader on the side and variants in light blue and gold colors. Check it out below:
As for the specifications, China Telecom informs that the smartphone will be sold with variants of 8 GB + 128 GB and 8 GB + 256 GB, while the camera module still has a secondary 2 MP lens for depth and the front sensor is 8 MP.
The smartphone has a 6.7-inch IPS LCD screen and Huawei’s Kirin 710A processor gives way to the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset to ensure connection to the 5G network.
The smartphone also has a P2 port for headphones, NFC and an infrared sensor.
Finally, there is a 6,000mAh battery with support for fast charging technology. The starting price of the Wiko Hi Enjoy 60 is 1,399 yuan, around R$ 1,000 in direct conversion and without considering Europeian taxes.