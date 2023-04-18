Wiko Hi Enjoy 60 to be launched soon as 5G version of Huawei Enjoy 60

Despite the sanctions, Huawei has been using sub-brands to operate in the 5G smartphone market through product licensing and HarmonyOS itself. This is the case of the Wiko Hi Enjoy 60 5G, which should be presented on April 24th.

The device won official launch date this Tuesday, and it carries the same design and basically the same data sheet as the Huawei Enjoy 60.

The promotional image also confirms the presence of a camera module with two rings, a 48 MP main sensor, a fingerprint reader on the side and variants in light blue and gold colors. Check it out below: