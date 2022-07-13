HomeTech NewsWikipedia reminds again the need for donations

Wikipedia reminds again the need for donations

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
wikipedia pide donaciones 1000x600.jpg
wikipedia pide donaciones 1000x600.jpg
- Advertisement -

Wikipedia is funded primarily from donations from users and companies and from time to time he makes a general appeal to remember it.

Free, open and collaboratively built, it is the largest online encyclopedia on the planet (it also has an off-line version) and the most popular reference work on the Internet, ranking in the top 20 of the world’s most trafficked web pages. Its maintenance costs a lot of money and, well, despite some criticism, its tens of millions of articles in 300 languages ​​are a good starting point to learn about or start researching any issue.

[mb_related_posts1]

If we want Wikipedia to remain as it is now, free and without advertising, those responsible ask for support. The economic situation is not buoyant, but if you can collaborate you can do it punctually from only 2 euros or monthly with payment in PayPal or credit cards. We leave you with the request of those responsible for the on-line encyclopedia:

To all our reading community in Spain:

Please don’t ignore this message. This Wednesday we ask you to support Wikipedia. 98% of the people who read us do not collaborate with donations; just look away. If you are someone exceptional who has already donated, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Just by donating €2 or whatever you can this Wednesday, Wikipedia can continue to thrive for years to come. We humbly ask you not to ignore this message. If Wikipedia has been useful to you, please take a minute to donate €2. Show the world that access to reliable and neutral information is important to you. Thank you”.

ARM begins its assault on the PC market with the new Cortex-A78C, its first CPU focused on high-end laptops

Problems making your donation? | Other ways to contribute | Frequent questions

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Reviews

OnePlus Nord 2T, análisis: al final, el sitio de OnePlus estaba en la gama media más noble

Desde que la marca OnePlus nos trajo su idea de flaghip killer...
Artificial Intelligence

Midjourney: this is the rival AI of DALL-E 2 that is now in open beta for anyone to try

Creating images with AI is becoming almost addictive, although unfortunately the most...
Apple

14 inches, TrueDepth and OLED technology for the new iPad

The rumors do not stop happening and less in the middle of summer, which...
Apps

Spotify buys Heardle, the viral music game similar to Wordle

Spotify boosts the games side by adding Heardle, a popular game that is somewhat...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
How to?

How to download all photos and videos from a Telegram chat

  Telegram is becoming popular beyond the technological and anti-Facebook circles -anti-WhatsApp, if you prefer-...
How to?

How to make money with TikTok and how much can you earn by uploading videos

TikTok is a social network where users can have the opportunity to enjoy content...

© 2021 voonze.com.