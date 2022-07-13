Wikipedia reminds again the need for donations

- Advertisement -

Wikipedia is funded primarily from donations from users and companies and from time to time he makes a general appeal to remember it.

Free, open and collaboratively built, it is the largest online encyclopedia on the planet (it also has an off-line version) and the most popular reference work on the Internet, ranking in the top 20 of the world’s most trafficked web pages. Its maintenance costs a lot of money and, well, despite some criticism, its tens of millions of articles in 300 languages ​​are a good starting point to learn about or start researching any issue.

If we want Wikipedia to remain as it is now, free and without advertising, those responsible ask for support. The economic situation is not buoyant, but if you can collaborate you can do it punctually from only 2 euros or monthly with payment in PayPal or credit cards. We leave you with the request of those responsible for the on-line encyclopedia:

To all our reading community in Spain:

Please don’t ignore this message. This Wednesday we ask you to support Wikipedia. 98% of the people who read us do not collaborate with donations; just look away. If you are someone exceptional who has already donated, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Just by donating €2 or whatever you can this Wednesday, Wikipedia can continue to thrive for years to come. We humbly ask you not to ignore this message. If Wikipedia has been useful to you, please take a minute to donate €2. Show the world that access to reliable and neutral information is important to you. Thank you”.

