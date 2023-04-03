Wikipedia founder believes AI can help keep it up to date

The creation of Wikipedia is one of the greatest achievements of the Internet age. Free and open access to verified and constantly updated information is one of the reasons why the platform is an indispensable tool for millions of people around the world. However, the content creation process is not free of errors and biases. The idea that AIs can help in this process is interesting, but is it a good idea?

The perspective of the founder of Wikipedia

Jimmy Wales, the founder of Wikipedia, has mixed opinions about the involvement of AIs in creating content on the platform. According to Wales, current technology is not yet good enough to create high-quality complete articles. Additionally, there are concerns that AIs will generate false or incorrect information, which could undermine trust in the platform.

On the other hand, Wales acknowledges that there are certain advantages to using AI on Wikipedia. For example, AIs can help identify conflicting statements or identify points where two items differ in their information.

The advantages of using AI on Wikipedia

Despite the risks, AI can be useful in creating content on Wikipedia in a number of ways. First of all, the speed at which AIs can process large amounts of information is far greater than the ability of a human being. This would allow a faster and more frequent update of the articles, which would lead to a more up-to-date and complete platform.

Another advantage is the ability of AIs to detect and correct errors more efficiently. An AI algorithm can identify and correct grammar or spelling errors in seconds, saving Wikipedia editors time and effort.

Finally, Artificial Intelligence can help combat bias and lack of diversity in Wikipedia articles. By using an algorithm that detects words and phrases that suggest bias, more balanced and accurate articles can be created.

The disadvantages of using AI on Wikipedia

However, there are downsides to using AI in Wikipedia content creation. One of the biggest risks is the possibility that AIs generate false or misleading information. Even the most sophisticated AI algorithms can make mistakes or be fooled by false information.

There are also concerns that the use of AI in Wikipedia will reduce human involvement in the content creation process. If the algorithms are the ones that generate the majority of the content, the publishers and human contributors may lose interest and leave the platform. This could have a negative impact on the quality and diversity of content on Wikipedia.

Another disadvantage is the cost of implementing an AI system on the platform. AI technology is still developing and not cheap to implement, and training and maintaining an AI system is expensive and requires significant resources.