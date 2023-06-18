Wikiloc for Wear OS watches offers more independence from mobile

- Advertisement -

the world of outdoor tracking take a giant step Wikiloc, the well-known route and hiking application, surprises us with a novel functionality for watches with operating system Wear OS by Google.

What brings new Wikiloc?

Innovation in wearable technology does not stop. Wikiloc now allows users of Wear OS smartwatches record and follow routes right from their wrists, without having to constantly check their mobile phones. Said application on the watch behaves like a two way mirror of the version of Wikiloc for smartphones, reflecting in real time the actions carried out on each device.

Requirements

To take advantage of this functionality, there are some essential requirements:

Own a watch with Wear OS by Google (minimum version 3.0)

Have the Wikiloc app for Wear OS installed on the watch

Have an Android phone with the Wikiloc App (minimum version 3.26.0)

Have a Wikiloc account and be authenticated in the Android app

Ensure correct pairing between Android phone and Wear OS watch

usability

He use of this new function it is quite simple. To record a route, simply select the desired activity from the Wikiloc application on the watch. The phone will automatically start recording and you can follow the route from your wrist. When finished, a simple click on the “Finish” button is enough to conclude the recording.

To follow a route, the procedure is similar. Just choose the route in the mobile app, click on “Follow this route” and then on “Start tracking”. The route will be displayed on the watch, with navigation indicators and alerts to guide you.

Solutions to common problems

Finally, although the functionality has been designed to be intuitive and easy to use, some problems can arise. For example, if you see an error message that says “Check Connection”, this means that there are problems with the Bluetooth connection between the mobile and the watch. To fix this, simply turn your phone’s Bluetooth off and on again, and check that the watch shows up as paired.

While Wikiloc has done a tremendous job extending its capabilities to smartwatches, it’s critical to remember that phone coverage and internet are essential for the tracking functionality to work properly.

Technology is constantly reshaping our lives and the way we interact with the environment. With this new functionality, Wikiloc not only takes us one step closer to barrier-free exploration, but also redefines the browsing experience. tracking outdoors, taking it to a whole new level.