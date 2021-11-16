WiFi that transmits data using nuclear radiation

It is possible to transmit data wirelessly in a number of ways, but there is one that is especially striking, using nuclear radiation.

The system has been created by a team of researchers from Lancaster University, who have presented exactly that, a new type of WiFi that transmits data wirelessly using nuclear radiation.

They have used “fast neutrons” from a radioactive isotope called californium-252, produced in nuclear reactors. They manage to encode the information, such as words and numbers, in the neutron field, and have successfully transmitted it to a laptop, where it was later decoded.

A double-blind test was performed in which a number derived from a random number generator was encoded without prior knowledge of whoever carried it, and then transmitted and decoded.

The article has been published in the magazine Nuclear Instruments and Methods in Physics Research, where researchers say that there are many potential applications in real life that are not dangerous to human health.

The idea is to use it in applications where conventional electromagnetic transmission is not feasible. This is commented by Professor Malcolm Joyce, lead author of the study, who argues that this system can provide reliable data transmissions in critical security scenarios. Talk about submarines, vaults and reactors, where neutrons could still transmit information. He commented that fast neutrons, unlike conventional electromagnetic waves, do not weaken when transmitted through metals and other materials.

It will most likely be used in controlled military applications or emergency situations where radiation is a ‘lesser evil’, no radioactive WiFi in commercial use.