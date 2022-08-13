wifi 6 is better thanks to these 4 technologies

Plus fast, with more capacity , supports a greater number of connected devices and is more efficient in energy use. This is the next generation of wireless network, WiFi 6, the same one that has made this new WiFi standard now a reality and is taking off in homes around the world. But what makes it better?

WiFi 6, a step forward The past decade has seen more and more of our lives move online, and wireless Internet access has helped make that transition possible. The last version of this technology is WiFi 6, also known by its technical name as 802.11ax. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 will be cheaper As such, it is a new wireless transmission standard that updates and improves the existing 802.11ac or Wifi 5 protocol. With this improvement, a greater efficiency and speed of Wi-Fi connections, while reducing the necessary energy consumption. In these, WiFi 6 stands out among all its new benefits for the management of multiple devices connected to the Wi-Fi network, an issue that required this update due to the intensive use of these wireless networks, such as the rise of the IoT (Internet of things).

Your big improvements

Thus, this sixth generation of wireless connection that allows many devices to be linked without collapsing the network is already operational. For example, Movistar offers a signal amplifier for this WiFI 6, although Vodafone’s is called Super Wi-Fi 6 and it is an extender to improve connection quality; On the Digi and Orange side, both are the companies that have best worked with the new standard with a router with this version without the need for extras.

These are all the advantages we have with it and the technologies that make it better:

A increased performance than Wi-Fi 5.

than Wi-Fi 5. lower latency and congestion thanks to OFDMA technology that improves the management of several devices at the same time.

and congestion thanks to OFDMA technology that improves the management of several devices at the same time. WIFI band from 80 MHz to 160MHz which doubles the channel width and creates a faster and more stable connection.

which doubles the channel width and creates a faster and more stable connection. Energy saving using Target Wake Time (TWT) technology that increases device idle time and extends battery life.

using Target Wake Time (TWT) technology that increases device idle time and extends battery life. More security with the new WPA3 that protects connected devices.

MU-MIMO for multiple devices

MU-MIMO is the technology of multiple usermultiple input and multiple output, which allows a WiFi router to communicate with multiple devices simultaneously, which is one of the points where this WiFI 6 wins the most.

This does for reduce waiting time of connected devices, all to receive the wireless signal and significantly increase the speed of your network. Considering that a typical home has at least eight devices continually competing with each other for the largest possible portion of bandwidth, MU-MIMO will exponentially improve your Wi-Fi experience.

OFDMA for better performance

Another key technology in WiFI 6 is OFDMA (Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiple Access), which is a method of distributing the frequency spectrum in an OFDM system by assigning subcarrier subsets to different users.

Or what is the same; Thanks to OFDMA, WiFi 6 devices allow a improved performance of the network. In OFDMA, bandwidth is divided into different subcarriers to carry service data from different users, thus ensuring that the same channel can transmit data from multiple users at the same time within a bandwidth range. In this way, the utilization of channel resources is improved. In addition, OFDMA can coordinate resources based on types of traffic.

1024 QAM for a more stable signal

All in all, what we have with WiFi is that it is the first commercial wireless technology capable of reaching Gigabit speeds with a single antenna in a single stream thanks to the fact that it has a modulation 1024QAM.

A 1024 QAM which is Quadrature Amplitude Modulation, and which consists of sending 2 signals out of phase by 90º that have the same frequency within the same channel. QAM technology is a way of digital modulation where the information is contained in both the amplitude and the phase of the transmitted signal. This makes it possible to make the signal more stable against interference, reduce the power consumption of the device, as well as send more information simultaneously. It will also grant a better quality stream.

TWT for energy savings

The technology Target Wake Time (TWT) included in Wi-Fi 6 allows you to set schedules on devices so that only connect when needed and are not constantly searching for a net or waiting their turn. They will not be connecting and shutting down, but there will be a specific time set to access.

When they do not access, they will be in sleep mode, as well as when they are not using WiFi, they would go to sleep and would not be consuming battery power unnecessarily. Its main advantage is that it makes the WiFi protocol consume less energy, achieving a longer life in the batteries of your devices. The reason is in the way the device connects to the available WiFi network. In this way, your mobile, tablet or PC will access the WiFi connection only when necessary, the devices agreeing with each other, allowing fewer connection attempts and less energy consumed.