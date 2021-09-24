Wicklow local legend bids a heartwarming farewell after over 30 years of service

A Bray cobbler has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to his community as he’s set to retire.

Gerry O’Reilly, of Castle Street Shoe Repairs will be stepping down after over three decades of service on Saturday.

When we rang Gerry for the interview, he joked: “You’re from Dublin Live? Well, I’m actually a Dubliner and I’m still alive.”

Originally from Arbor Hill, Gerry moved to Bray 34 years ago because “a woman brought me here”.

The 77-year-old told Dublin Live: “I had my first job as a cobbler in 1958. That was long before you were even born. I started in a little shop up in Terenure when I was 14. I worked for a man called Tom Delaney.

“I had done a year and a half in the College of Textiles and Leatherwork in Parnell Square before that. I learnt how to make shoes by hand.”

Gerry set up his Bray shop in 1987 right after the devastating Hurricane Charley.

He said: “I moved in immediately after Hurricane Charley. There was a foot of mud in what was essentially a garage when I moved in.

“The first thing I had to do was clear that out.”

The affable cobbler quickly became a beloved personality amongst the locals.

Gerry said there were six cobblers in Little Bray when he started but now there’s just one other cobbler left in the area.

He said: “When I started work first, Tom Delaney was a great character. He had people coming in and talking to him and I overheard lots of conversations.

“And one of them was, ‘Oh we’re now entering the big throwaway society. You can buy a pair of shoes in Cleary’s of O’Connell Street for cheap so why bother getting them repaired’.

“People are people. And lots of people, particularly men now buy very good shoes and get them repaired. The ladies, they need the stiletto heels fixed and they want their good shoes soled and kept up as well.

“People still get their shoes repaired and it’s given me a good living for years.”

When asked about his retirement plans, Gerry said he wants to stay alive as long as possible and travel the world with his wife.

He said: “My initial plan is to stay alive as long as possible. The next part of that plan is maybe do a little bit of travelling, and some nice gardening. My wife, I’m sure, will find me plenty of work to do.

“One of our ambitions is to go to Japan as soon as this Covid thing has moved away. I’d love to go back to Botswana again. We had a great holiday in Okavango Delta.

“We’ve been to Namibia, South Africa, China, and all sorts of places. Travel is one of our hobbies.”

Speaking about his time as a cobbler, Gerry said he was grateful for all his customers over the years.

He said: “I’d like to express my sincere thanks to all people who’ve been great customers of mine over those 34 years. It’s been a pleasure solving their shoe problems and their bag problems.

“It’s been very interesting speaking to people over the counter over the years. You meet so many really nice people.”

