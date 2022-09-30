Wi-Fi standards past, present and future: things you need to know

- Advertisement -

Wi-Fi is an essential part of our society, and is part of our day to day. Today we take many for granted in this regard, we have become accustomed to it working well and offering excellent performance even when we have several devices connected, but this has not always been the case.

Originally, this technology had some major shortcomings, and only with the passage of time and with the development of new have they been surpassed. Its evolution It has been very interestingand has marked very clear turning points that today we want to share with you in this article, where we will see one by one the different Wi-Fi standards that exist.

To make this article more useful and easy to consult, I have made a distinction between Wi-Fi standards that we can consider as obsolete and others who are most advanced and that are the or the of the sector. As always, if after reading the article you have any questions, you can leave them in the comments.

Outdated Wi-Fi standards

IEEE802.11 : the standard that serves as the basis for communication in wireless networks. The first standard of the year 1997 allowed to transfer data to 1Mbps He identifies himself as the “grandfather” of this technology

Standards used today

IEEE802.11n : Ratified in September 2009. Works on both the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands and reaches speeds up to 600Mbps It is identified as WiFi 4.

Standards that will be the future

IEEE802.11be: it will be the next big leap in Wi-Fi connectivity. It will work on the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and 6 GHz bands, promising speeds of up to 30Gbps This will be identified as WiFi 7. This standard is already starting to take its first steps in test environments, and will start to be available between the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024.

