Wi-Fi repeaters with signal indicator: What value do they offer?

Wi-Fi repeaters are an excellent option to expand, effortlessly and with a reasonable investment, the range of our Internet connection. However, when using them they can give us more of a headache, not so much because of the configuration and installation, which is usually simpler than a pacifier mechanism thanks to the WPS buttonbut because of the importance of the location.

Many users have a bad habit of trying to maximize the range of Wi-Fi repeaters, mistakenly believing that this is the best way to get the best out of it, since they think that they will be able to go further and that they will not have problems. , something that, in reality, is not only not true, but also it can end up giving very bad results.

In this sense, it is also important to bear in mind that forcing the placement of a repeater with that objective, placing it as far away as we can to cover as much surface as possible, can lead us to place it. near obstacles and sources of interference, or in positions that are not optimal for a device of this type to develop its full potential.

Wi-Fi repeaters with signal indicator to the rescue

Fine-tuning the distance between the rotuer and the Wi-Fi repeaters is essential to get a good wearing experienceAt the end of the day, they repeat the signal they receive from the router, and if we place them too far away from it, they may not receive it well and, therefore, we have serious connection problems.

Wi-Fi repeaters with signal indicator represent an important value in this regard because they save us from having to go blind. Think, for a moment, about what you would have to do to find the optimal place to place a Wi-Fi repeater without a signal indicator, starting from the classic trial and error method, and still you would not finish finding the best possible place to place it, since you would not have anything that serves as a reference in real time.

Well, Wi-Fi repeaters with signal indicator, such as the FRITZ! Repeater 2400 from AVM, help us in this complicated task thanks to their light system that indicates the level of strength with which it will receive the signal from the router in a specific location. The ideal will be to look for those corners where all the lines are illuminated, although in some cases we could sacrifice one of them without problem.

