Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Wi-Fi Labs appears in the Google Home app for some users
Some Google Home app users are looking at the “Wi-Fi Labs” option on their Nest Wifi router to test experimental features. This could be a built-in function that accidentally became available to people outside of the testers.

At least one user is able to see the “Wi-Fi Labs” option (above the factory reset option) in the “Network Settings” menu, which can be accessed from the Wi-Fi page of the Google Home app.

This page is presented to let you experience “new features” for your Google/Nest Wifi router. It is worth noting the possibility to “Update AP Software Channel” to stable, beta or dev. There is a dog paw icon next to this menu.

When you click on it, two other options appear:

  • Secure filtering by default – primary network
    • Block adult content on primary network devices by default
  • Secure filtering by default – guest network
    • Block adult content on guest network devices by default

Photo: u/Interesting_Ad2690

There is also a “VLAN” (Virtual Local Area Network) field and the ability to “Upload diagnostic reports from all access points on your Wi-Fi network”.

These five options seem more geared towards a Google test than something aimed at the end user. It is possible for Wi-Fi Labs to be removed from your Google Home app at any time.

The Nest Wifi Pro, meanwhile, received its latest software update in November, and the idea of ​​beta testing new firmware like on Nest displays, speakers and Chromecast might be appealing to some users.

Did the option appear for you?

