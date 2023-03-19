Wi-Fi Labs appears in the Google Home app for some users

Some Google Home app users are looking at the “Wi-Fi Labs” option on their Nest Wifi router to test experimental features. This could be a built-in function that accidentally became available to people outside of the testers.
At least one user is able to see the “Wi-Fi Labs” option (above the factory reset option) in the “Network Settings” menu, which can be accessed from the Wi-Fi page of the Google Home app.
This page is presented to let you experience “new features” for your Google/Nest Wifi router. It is worth noting the possibility to “Update AP Software Channel” to stable, beta or dev. There is a dog paw icon next to this menu.
When you click on it, two other options appear:
- Secure filtering by default – primary network
- Block adult content on primary network devices by default
- Secure filtering by default – guest network
- Block adult content on guest network devices by default
There is also a “VLAN” (Virtual Local Area Network) field and the ability to “Upload diagnostic reports from all access points on your Wi-Fi network”.
These five options seem more geared towards a Google test than something aimed at the end user. It is possible for Wi-Fi Labs to be removed from your Google Home app at any time.
The Nest Wifi Pro, meanwhile, received its latest software update in November, and the idea of beta testing new firmware like on Nest displays, speakers and Chromecast might be appealing to some users.
Did the option appear for you?