Wi-Fi Labs appears in the Google Home app for some users

Some Google Home app users are looking at the “Wi-Fi Labs” option on their Nest Wifi router to test experimental features. This could be a built-in function that accidentally became available to people outside of the testers.

At least one user is able to see the “Wi-Fi Labs” option (above the factory reset option) in the “Network Settings” menu, which can be accessed from the Wi-Fi page of the Google Home app.

This page is presented to let you experience “new features” for your Google/Nest Wifi router. It is worth noting the possibility to “Update AP Software Channel” to stable, beta or dev. There is a dog paw icon next to this menu.

When you click on it, two other options appear: