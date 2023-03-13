Wi-Fi Calling by WindTre; support arrives for Honor Magic 5 Lite 5G

- Advertisement -

A few days after the update of the list of smartphones compatible with the function Wi-Fi Calling by WindTre the list is updated again in these hours and introduces support for the new Honor Magic 5 Lite 5G (here our review). For those who have missed the latest news on Wi-Fi Calling, this is the brand used by WindTre to indicate its VoWIFI service launched last December, thanks to which it is possible to make calls even in the absence of a signal, thanks to the use of the home Wi-Fi network.

As usual we remind you that the use of Wi-Fi Calling does not involve additional costs for the user – which remain those provided by your plan – and the call routing procedure takes place completely automatically, provided you have installed the latest version of the operating system available for each of the smartphones compatible with the function. Below we offer the complete list of smartphones that support WindTre’s Wi-Fi Calling.

- Advertisement -

WINDTRE WI-FI CALLING: COMPLETE LIST OF COMPATIBLE MODELS

Honor Magic 5 Lite 5G

Redmi Notes 12

Redmi Notes 12 5G

Redmi Notes 12 Pro 5G

Redmi Notes 12 Pro+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23+

Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22+

Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21+

Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung Galaxy S21FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20+

Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

Samsung Galaxy S20

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G

Samsung Galaxy A13

Samsung Galaxy A22

Samsung Galaxy A32

Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung Galaxy M22

Samsung Galaxy M23 5G

Samsung Galaxy M31s

Samsung Galaxy M32

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

Vivo V23 5G

I live Y21

I live Y33s

Vivo Y55 5G

I live Y76

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 13 Lite

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi 11T

HONOR MAGIC 5 LITE 5G: THE PROMO IN PROGRESS

One has been activated on the Honor website promotion which allows you to buy Magic 5 Lite 5G at discounted price of 314 euros by adding the code to the cart AWMSD10. Included in the price and while stocks last you will receive a bundle of 4 products for free:

Honor Band 7

Honor Magic 5 Lite Phone Case

Honor SuperCharge Power Adapter (Max 66W)

Honor 6 Months Screen Protector

USE THE DISCOUNT CODE AWMSD10 TO GET THE PRICE OF €314 - Advertisement - HONOR Magic5 Lite 5G 6 / 128GB + GIFTS

Honor

389 € 314 WITH COD.