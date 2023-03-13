Wi-Fi Calling by WindTre; support arrives for Honor Magic 5 Lite 5G

A few days after the update of the list of smartphones compatible with the function Wi-Fi Calling by WindTre the list is updated again in these hours and introduces support for the new Honor Magic 5 Lite 5G (here our review). For those who have missed the latest news on Wi-Fi Calling, this is the brand used by WindTre to indicate its VoWIFI service launched last December, thanks to which it is possible to make calls even in the absence of a signal, thanks to the use of the home Wi-Fi network.
As usual we remind you that the use of Wi-Fi Calling does not involve additional costs for the user – which remain those provided by your plan – and the call routing procedure takes place completely automatically, provided you have installed the latest version of the operating system available for each of the smartphones compatible with the function. Below we offer the complete list of smartphones that support WindTre’s Wi-Fi Calling.
WINDTRE WI-FI CALLING: COMPLETE LIST OF COMPATIBLE MODELS
- Honor Magic 5 Lite 5G
- Redmi Notes 12
- Redmi Notes 12 5G
- Redmi Notes 12 Pro 5G
- Redmi Notes 12 Pro+ 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S23+
- Samsung Galaxy S23
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S22+
- Samsung Galaxy S22
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S21+
- Samsung Galaxy S21
- Samsung Galaxy S21FE
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S20+
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S20 5G
- Samsung Galaxy S20
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A13
- Samsung Galaxy A22
- Samsung Galaxy A32
- Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
- Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
- Samsung Galaxy M22
- Samsung Galaxy M23 5G
- Samsung Galaxy M31s
- Samsung Galaxy M32
- Samsung Galaxy M53 5G
- Vivo V23 5G
- I live Y21
- I live Y33s
- Vivo Y55 5G
- I live Y76
- Xiaomi 13
- Xiaomi 13 Lite
- Xiaomi 12 Pro
- Xiaomi 12
- Xiaomi 12 Lite
- Xiaomi 11T
HONOR MAGIC 5 LITE 5G: THE PROMO IN PROGRESS
One has been activated on the Honor website promotion which allows you to buy Magic 5 Lite 5G at discounted price of 314 euros by adding the code to the cart AWMSD10. Included in the price and while stocks last you will receive a bundle of 4 products for free:
- Honor Band 7
- Honor Magic 5 Lite Phone Case
- Honor SuperCharge Power Adapter (Max 66W)
- Honor 6 Months Screen Protector
USE THE DISCOUNT CODE AWMSD10 TO GET THE PRICE OF €314
HONOR Magic5 Lite 5G 6 / 128GB + GIFTS
Honor
389 €314 WITH COD.