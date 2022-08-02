HomeHardwareWi-Fi 7: the first compatible PCs will be launched by Intel in...

Wi-Fi 7: the first compatible PCs will be launched by Intel in 2024

By Mubashir Hassan
intel will soon launch the Wi-Fi 7 (802.11b) protocol on the market, which will double the network connection speed compared to the previous generation, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax).

Credits: Unsplash

After a first demonstration of Wi-Fi 7 by MediaTek at CES 2022 then the first compatible chips launched by Qualcomm in May, we now know when Wi-Fi 7 will arrive in our PCs. Indeed, ETNews reports that during a recent Asia-Pacific press conference, Eric MacLaughlin, vice president of wireless solutions for Intel, announced that the company will adopt the next generation of Wi-Fi 7 (or 802.11be) in laptops by 2024.

The company is currently developing the next-generation connectivity technology in order to obtain certification from the “Wi-Fi Alliance”, which intends to aim for speeds of up to 48 Gbps. The Intel employee also clarified that after rolling out to a few models in 2024, the company expects Wi-Fi 7 arrives massively on computers the following year, in 2025.

What does Wi-Fi 7 bring compared to Wi-Fi 6?

It has been now several years since Wi-Fi 6 appeared on our routers. A new, more advanced Wi-Fi 6E standard was deployed on a Bouygues Telecom box at the start of the year, and could therefore be the last before the arrival of Wi-Fi 7 in two years. As a reminder, Wi-Fi 6E supports 6 GHz spectrum, which offers a much wider bandwidth than previous Wi-Fi 6. It quadruples the number of waves available and brings the speed to 2.6 GB/s, compared to 2 GB/s for Wi-Fi 6.

On his side, Wi-Fi 7 will stabilize bandwidth at 6 GHz while delivering speeds of 5.8 Gbps. The Wi-Fi 7 standard will also be future-proof as it will be ready to accept an increase in bandwidth up to 7 GHz. On the bandwidth side, the Wi-Fi 7 almost doubles the frequency bandwidth from 802.11ax (170 MHz) to 320 MHz and doubles the speed of Wi-Fi said McLaughlin. ” As there is more than a year until the release of the 802.11be standard, there is still a chance that we can further improve the processing speed “.

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti would be as powerful as an RTX 3090 Ti

Intel also predicts that the applications of Wi-Fi 7 will expand rapidly to video games, virtual reality, augmented reality and robots. We had even seen that Wi-Fi 7 could also detect the falls of elderly people.

Source : ETNews

