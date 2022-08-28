Why your mobile is slow to charge and what are the most common solutions

There are times when it can happen that our begins to slowly and not in a normal way, which should certainly generate some doubts as to whether there is a problem.

This can happen to anyone on any device, so if this slow charging thing is something that affects you right now, then you can read a little about the subject to know why it originates and how to solve it.

Improper chargers

Using an inappropriate charger to the original of the mobile is usually one of the most reasons why a mobile charges slowly. There are many factors that can cause chargers not to provide good power to the device in question, and among the most likely situations are that these may be old or that they do not even support fast chargingassuming your phone does support such charging.

Therefore, you should always keep in mind that your charger reaches the amount of W (watts) that your mobile accepts.

can be smart charging

Smart charging is a vital factor that you should pay attention to whether you want your phone to charge fast or not. Basically, this function allows your device to memorize what time you usually charge itso that the charging time lasts much longer and therefore the battery is protected more, at least compared to charging the mobile for a few minutes at an hour when you do not usually do it.

From a general point of view, it is recommended that you do have this smart charging activatedas it will extend the life of your battery by charging fast at first, but gradually slower when the battery is close to full (85-90%), since this is how the function works.

Outlets and plugs can also be the cause of the problem

You may not have thought about it, but connecting your charger to a faulty outlet or one that does not provide the necessary amount of energy requested by the device, can make your mobile charge much slower than usual.

As an additional piece of advice, if you have the possibility, avoid using power strips or extension cords, since these can provide energy irregularly and that will only cause problems for the charger and, in the long run, for the mobile.

Maybe your phone charges slowly because that’s how it is from the factory

As a last point to comment, it is important that you inform yourself about the battery of your mobile and if it has a fast charge, especially if it is an old mobile. Yes, most mobiles today have this incredible feature, however there are still many devices that do not enjoy this and nothing can be done to it.