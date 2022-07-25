Why your iPhone overheats and what you can do to avoid it

That the terminals get a little hot is not to panic, at the end of the day they are electronic devices through which electricity transits. However, it is one thing for them to warm up a bit, and another is getting so hot you can’t hold it in your hands.

Now if your iPhone right now is going by one of these episodes of extreme heatyes, it is time to define what is happening, since it represents a serious problem that, in the worst cases, could break inside or even worse.

To clarify why your iPhone can overheat, here’s something to can occur due to various issueswhich you can see below:

Climate and ambient temperature

That’s right, if you are in a hot environment and expose the mobile to receive these strong temperatures on it, clearly it will not bring anything good to it. On the contrary, the only thing it will do is raise the temperature of the iPhone itselfwhich will also happen if you leave it in places where it does not have cold air intakes, such as when it is left under the pillow.

Your iPhone is running too many apps that overload the CPU

This is another very important point, since if you usually play video games with high graphics, listen to high definition music or watch series and movies in high quality, it is logical that the mobile’s CPU you will have to try much harder to make everything go rightso it will basically start to get hotter and hotter.

Faulty or old batteries

iPhones have a function that allows you to know the state of health of the battery internally. So if you have a device that is old, drains fast and routinely , most likely it is that the battery does not last for more and needs a change.

Now leaving aside the main reasons why your iPhone can overheat, it remains to comment how to it so that it does not happen to you againas far as possible.

Refresh the mobile to raise the temperature

If your iPhone is too hot, logically what you should try to do is to cool him down as much as possible. Leave him in an air-conditioned room or in front of an electric fan so the breeze can do its part.

Even if you have an iPhone 13 or SE, you can choose to wrap them in a slightly damp scarfsince these models are resistant to water.

Close all those applications that are active in the background

Depending on the model of iPhone you have, you will have to swipe up or double-tap on the Touch ID button, so that all the applications that are running are shown to you. To lighten the mobile a bit, close all applications to avoid excessive resource consumption of the terminal and that it does not continue to overheat.

Stop charging the mobile

If by any chance your iPhone starts getting hotter and hotter while it’s charging, it’s wisest to unplug it right then. Here the problem has been, in most cases, the cable that is damaged internally or externallyso you should think about changing it as soon as possible and buying a new one.

In short, if none of the options mentioned work for you, It is best that you go to the experts on the subject so that they thoroughly check what is the cause of the problem.