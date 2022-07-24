HomeTech NewsHow to?Why you should not charge your mobile battery up to 100%

Why you should not charge your mobile battery up to 100%

Tech NewsHow to?

Published on

By Brian Adam
por este motivo no deberias de cargar la bateria de tu movil hasta el 100.jpg
por este motivo no deberias de cargar la bateria de tu movil hasta el 100.jpg
- Advertisement -

Have you ever heard about the problems when charging a mobile up to 100%? In case you did not know, this action is not recommendedas you’re probably now believing, and he has his reasons.

Cell phone batteries, regardless of their brand or model, It is one of the things that degrades the most over time.. That said, the most logical thing is to think about how to extend the life of these as much as possible.

[mb_related_posts1]

Since mobile phones have a specific number of charge cycles (charge from 0 to 100%), once the device reaches that figure, its autonomy will begin to decrease little by little and the battery charge will not last as long.

Basically, this loss of energy causes the degradation of the ion cells, which together make up the battery itself. And to the surprise of many, leaving the mobile charging overnight is not something that affects the battery at all, or at least in those terminals that have new ion batteriessince they cut off the current flow when it reaches 100%.

In conclusion, letting your mobile reach 0% or charging it up to 100% will cause the battery life to decrease, so reaching those points is what you should not do. On the other hand, it is recommended that you try to always keep the battery percentage between 20% and 80%as this will take longer to complete a full cycle and your battery life will not decrease as easily.

In fact, many modern mobiles already slow down the charging speed when they detect that it has reached 90%, and in some cases they pause charging at dawn to start a couple of hours before waking up, so that there is not much time left at 100% with the wire connected.

You could even choose to download applications like Accubattery, which will help you know everything related to your battery, how many charging cycles have you done to datesend you reminders when charges reach 80%, among other things of interest.

[mb_related_posts2]

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Photoshop

Adding a Vehicle to the Shot in a Different Color

Sometimes, everything...
Entertainment

“The Acolyte”, the next “Star Wars” series, has already chosen its protagonist

At the moment, the plot and the characters that we will see on the...
Tech News

Chrome works on a native note-taking feature

Apparently, Chrome developers have been working on it for months, but it is now...
Facebook

These are the functions of Campfire, the social network of Pokemon Go

(Shutterstock) Some time ago Niantic had announced the arrival of campfire, an application that seeks...

More like this

Reviews

The day a mid-range processor from MediaTek put the best of Qualcomm on the ropes

For years MediaTek has been in the shadow of Qualcomm. Less...
How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Apps

The Android mobiles with the best autonomy (2022)

There is a wide variety of android phones in the market, to such an...

© 2021 voonze.com.