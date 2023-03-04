Why You Should Listen to Twitter on Two-Factor Authentication

Twitter recently set in motion a major shift that will affect how most people protect their accounts. The company told nonpaying users that they would soon have to stop using a popular security feature: two-factor authentication through text messages.

Let me explain why this isn’t as bad as you might fear.

In plain speak, two-factor authentication requires two security steps to verify that you are who you say you are. The first step asks for a user name and password, and the second requires you to either enter a temporary code that is sent to you or connect to a physical security key. This way, even if someone has your password, that person will need to fulfill the second step to log in to your account.

- Advertisement -

Twitter’s announcement of this change was initially confusing and alarming for many. But to be clear, Twitter is pushing users to adopt stronger safeguards — and it has created an opportunity for us all to bite the bullet and improve the security of our online accounts.

Twitter said in a blog post that users who were not subscribers to its Twitter Blue service would no longer be able to use text messages as a form of authentication after March 20. Nonpaying users can switch to different verification techniques with stronger forms of security. The alternatives rely on either using a third-party app to generate a temporary code or plugging in an authorized security key for access to your account.