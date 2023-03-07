5G News
Why you should learn cloud computing before entering university

Why you should learn cloud computing before entering university

Published on

Published on

By Brian Adam
What does it mean to work or study in the cloud, this is Google Cloud with artificial intelligence
1675886170 what does it mean to work or study in the.jpg
According to data provided, 40% of IT loads will have moved to the cloud, around 85% of companies will adopt policies that encourage the use of solutions in this sector.

cloud computing is the availability of computing resources as services through Internet. This technology prevents companies from having to take care of provisioning, configuring or managing resources and allows them to pay only for what they use, which according to statistics will be the profession of the future.

According to an analysis of Boston Consulting Groupby 2025, 40% of IT loads will have moved to the cloud, around 85% of companies will adopt policies that encourage the use of cloud solutions and 95% of new digital loads will be deployed on native platforms of cloud.

Therefore, knowing what a container is, how the interfaces of apps programming (API) allow communication between two applications and how machine learning is applied in business processes, will be knowledge that will open the doors of the cloud universe to students who have just finished high school.

Likewise, for young people who wish to direct their career towards the field of technology. According to data provided, the IT industry had a growth of 10% in 2021, in which they give an opportunity for cloud computing to become the path to start a professional career in the IT sector.

Capacita +, is a free access educational resource hub, which offers courses in which the person will be able to develop all the capacities to deploy the power of cloud computing.

That is why Google made tools available so that users on different platforms can be trained in cloud computing. Train + is a hub of freely accessible educational resources, which offers courses in which the person will be able to develop all the capacities to deploy the power of cloud computing.

In Capacita + people can find access to videos that will allow them to learn about the solutions that make up the universe of cloud computing. Inside this hub, Skill Boost proposes a learning path that includes basic IT, data and cloud infrastructure skills.

It is made up of 24 laboratories and will introduce the basics of knowledge related to some Google Cloud solutions, such as BigQuery, Dataflow, Kubernetesamong other.

Google made tools available so that users on different platforms can train in cloud computingREUTERS/Nacho Doce

The future of IT

According to the report of Global Knowledge 2022 IT Skills and Skillsoft Salary ReportIn 2022, the areas with the highest investment in Latin America were cloud computing, with 48% of IT departments betting on this technology, 31% on artificial intelligence and machine learning, and 30% on cybersecurity.

“Education becomes the industry’s development vehicle and the driver for the training of new IT talent with the skills and specializations that the market requires,” said Juan Pablo Consuegra, Country Manager of Google Cloud in Colombia.

According to Google, there are three different cloud computing deployment models, among which are public clouds, which are run by external cloud service providers. They also offer computing, storage, and network resources over the Internet, allowing businesses to access resources on demand.

Another model is private clouds that are created, managed and owned by a single organization, and are privately hosted in their own data centers, commonly referred to as “on-premise”.

In which they provide more control, security and management of data, while allowing internal users to benefit from a shared set of computing, storage and network resources.

And finally, hybrid clouds that combine the two models, with which companies can take advantage of public cloud services and maintain the usual compliance and security functions in private cloud architectures.

