Tech News

Why use monitors when you can work with two 75-inch TVs directly

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

A developer had been trying for some time to find a new way of working. Doing it with 28 or 32 inch 4K monitors didn’t quite work: I had to scale it on this social network, where their way to fix the problem became a phenomenon.

Screenshot 2022 03 31 At 17 26 41

He explained the reason for doing something like that: always ended up climbing the as monitorand the landing of the 42-inch LG OLED models – we already have first impressions – and Sony is promising in this regard.

Read moreADAC Rallye Deutschland: ŠKODA’s Jan Kopecký and co-driver Pavel Dresler win WRC 2 Pro category

Just buying two 75″ Smart TVs from Blaupunkt, and he chose them because they were the cheapest he could find at that resolution and size. He also bought two brackets that allowed him to place a television in landscape mode and another in portrait mode, and completed his particular ‘setup’ with various elements.

Read:

Honor Magic4 Series: at the top of the high-end

Among others, with a recliner from the brand Artiss and a speaker system from JBL. The PC he uses to run everything was much more modest than you might think: he uses an old computer with a Core i7-4790 and a GeForce GTX 970 with which it is capable of having the two televisions connected enjoying 4K resolution at 60 Hz.

Read moreCompanies take baby steps toward home robots at CES

The keyboard (a Microsoft Designer Compact Keyboard) and the mouse (a Logitech MX Ergo Trackball) completed a configuration that, of course, is out of the ordinary due to those gigantic televisions that they act as peculiar monitors for their work.

Previous articleBrave expands its customization and launches a side marker panel
Next articleThe best free Tik Tok filters and how to add them
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Ireland

Green Day RDS June gig moved to Marlay Park

The planned June 27 Green Day gig in Dublin's RDS has been moved to Marlay Park. The...
Social Networks

The best free Tik Tok filters and how to add them

The rise of Tik Tok within social networks is incredible. In a short time, the platform conceived...
Tech News

Brave expands its customization and launches a side marker panel

brave It has just released its new version and, although it is not usual in a browser that...
Apple

MagSafe Controller for iPhone? Apple is thinking about it

It seems that after years of Apple he completely ignored the world gaming, the Cupertino manufacturer has recently...

© 2021 voonze.com.