Why strangers invite you to their Twitter Circles

With the arrival of the Circles on Twitter, a new communication channel is offered that allows users of the social network to create restricted communities in which only their members have access to the publications of the creator of the Circle.

It seems reasonable to think that only known or related users who have been invited by other trusted users would be found in the Circles, but curiously, a situation is occurring in the social network that surprises some users, who see how they are invited by complete strangers to Join their Circles.

For the majority, this integration into Círculos is a positive experience in that it is experienced as a reinforcement of the exclusivity that belonging to one of these exclusive spaces implies.

Therefore, the user invited to a Circle obtains the validation of that consideration, a kind of “award”. And it turns out that on many occasions behind these invitations from unknown people (but with popular profiles) they obey some completely random motivations.

Some influencers have recognized that sometimes they add unknown users to their Circles with the sole motivation of feel good by making other users feel good for being added. On other occasions the reason for adding unknown users to a Circle may be related to the potential that the host perceives in the guest of generate an attractive or productive connection.

This can happen with potential influencers, brands exploring potential ambassadors, and organizations looking to develop talent networks.

Finally, there may be motivations related to trust in someone’s judgmenteven if there is not a very close relationship, so that you prefer to share certain content (controversial such as political opinions or intimate such as photographs of family celebrations) with a restricted group of users instead of publishing it openly so that it appears in the TL of all followers.

The problem may arise for some users who are not interested in the content that is shared in those Circles since there is no option to unsubscribe unilaterally and you have to request it from the user who has sent the invitation, incorporating them into the Circle.