Why Steve Jobs Didn’t Want Apple to Look Like Disney

Manzana and They are two companies that worldwide can be considered leaders in various areas and in the management they have of their resources to generate different products that are pleasing to their customers and their audiences. One part of the relationship that exists between them is that pixar company of animation who also founded Steve Jobs like Apple, was acquired by Disney after a few years.

Despite the link between the companies at least in the workplace, in addition to the fact that both companies have a business culture that is unique to each one in order to remain faithful to their history, Steve Jobs did not mean that seek to imitate him once he is no longer part of your directory or in the event of his death.

The making of this decision by the former CEO of Manzana was generated, because in the case of Disney Something similar happened after the death of walt disney in 1966, since the management of the company was affected by the event because the state of health of the founder of the company was unknown.

It was at that moment that the decisions within the company of entertainment began to be taken in relation to how their founder would have taken them, something with which Jobs did not agree because he considered that in this way the decisions they wouldn’t be as good as they should be.

One of the instructions that Jobs delegated to his successor, Tim Cookwho took command of Manzana after the former CEO had to leave office for health reasons was that Cook should take his own decisions and to avoid the doubt that could reach him in case he tried to imitate him in some way.

This is how, during the period of Tim Cook, in charge of the company, the Apple Pencil despite the fact that in the first presentation of the iphone, Steve Jobs was absolutely against this type of accessory to interact with the screen of the devices Manzana. In addition, innovative devices such as the apple watchwhich diversified the range of products of the company.

What can you expect from Apple in the coming years?

Operations in the Cupertino company have not stopped since the death of Jobs and some of the new devices have already been rumored to be launched on the market soon or are still in the development phase.

The next iPhone 15, including its regular models, Plus, Pro, Pro Max and possibly the Ultra, would be presented during the month of September 2023.

The closest product to be launched (in September 2023) would be the next iPhone 15which would present novelties with an integrated camera with a optical zoom more powerful thanks to the possible integration of a telescopic lens instead of a regular one as was done until the current model of the iPhone 14 and that it would expand the zoom from between 3x and 5x to 10x to give better quality to distant images.

A better processor chip (A17 Bionic), plus an even higher range than the Pro models, possibly called iPhone 15 Ultrawould be other news.

It may interest you: Google and Apple identify apps that invited to invest in cryptocurrencies to steal from users

On the other hand, when it comes to completely new products, Manzana is also working on the development of sunglasses mixed reality that merge the concept of augmented reality and virtual reality with special functions and a completely new operating system that could be called rxOS.

Apple wants its mixed reality glasses to look more like regular glasses than heavy devices that completely cover people’s faces. (photo: iPadize)

According to analysts and technology experts such as mark gurman and the analyst Ming Chi Kuothis device would be delaying its launch due to inconveniences in the integration of a crown (similar to that of the apple watch) that allows you to transition between the mode of augmented reality and the virtual reality. In addition to the incorporation of eye and hand scanning technology so that commands can be executed without the need for controls either accessories additional.