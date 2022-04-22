Why should you choose HP Instant Ink Service? Five reasons you can’t ignore

Why should I sign up for HP Instant Ink service? You may have asked yourself that question on more than one occasion, and yet you are still not completely clear the reasons why you should choose this service. You may think that you are fine with the traditional model of buying cartridges, and that you don’t need anything else, but the truth is that by making that decision you are missing out on many things.

When you sign up for the HP Instant Ink service, you go to directly enjoy a series of advantages that will make your life easier, will help you save a lot of money on ink and will also allow you to take care of the environment effortlessly, and without having to assume any type of expense.

Sounds good, right? Well, this is just a “snack” of all that the HP Instant Ink service can do for you. Then let’s dive into those advantagesand to share with you five reasons that will help you understand why you should choose HP Instant Ink service.

1-HP Instant Ink does not force you to do anything, you are free

HP Instant Ink is a service that works under the subscription model, but this does not mean that there are commitments or obligations. when you sign up you do not accept any type of commitment, neither of permanence nor of minimum quota. You maintain your freedom at all times, and have full control over your subscription.

This means that you can change plans at any time, without having to give explanations and online, through your account, and you can switch between any of the five available plans. On the other hand, you can also unsubscribe whenever you want if you deem it necessary, and re-register as many times as you want.

With HP Instant Ink you are free, and you can control your subscription from your PC or smartphone in a simple and fast way. You will also be able to modify such important things as the shipping address, the printer linked to the service and the payment method in a matter of seconds.

2.-You can save up to 70% on ink with HP Instant Ink

With HP Instant Ink it doesn’t matter how much ink you use, only the pages you print. This approach marks an important difference compared to the traditional model of buying ink cartridges, and makes it no longer a problem. You no longer have to worry about the cost of printing in color, and you will never have to pay for a pack of cartridges again.

Print a page in full color and high quality with HP Instant Ink it will cost you the same as printing a page in black and white and in low quality. You will no longer have to control the cost of ink, and you will be able to enjoy your printer as you really would like. Do you want to print those photos that you had pending for months? Well, go ahead, with HP Instant Ink you can do it without spending ink becoming a problem.

Total with HP Instant Ink you can save up to 70% on ink. Remember that your monthly fee will not change if one month you consume more ink than another, and that you will always have original HP ink available to print all the pages included in your plan.

3.-HP Instant Ink adapts to you and your needs

Versatility, and flexibility, are two of the most important advantages that HP Instant Ink has. As we said at the beginning, when you sign up for this service you do not assume any type of commitment, which means that you can stay as long as you want and that you can choose the plan that best suits you, but what happens if your needs change over time? Well you got nothing to worry aboutas:

With HP Instant Ink you are not tied to a plan, you can change plans whenever you want and as many times as you want.

If you upgrade to a higher plan you can choose to have it take effect immediately, and if you upgrade to a lower plan it will take effect from the next month.

You can print the pages that you have available in your plan as you want, that is, you do not have to follow any type of order or distribution.

In HP Instant Ink you are the one who sets the paceand the one that chooses how many pages you want to print each month, without complications and without having to give explanations.

4.-HP Instant Ink takes the ink home, and without shipping costs

Convenience, that is another of the most interesting advantages that HP Instant Ink offers. With this service you will receive all the ink you need at your doorstep, and without having to pay shipping costs. Under the traditional cartridge purchase model you have two options:

Search and compare prices in different stores, which will end up taking a lot of time.

Go out and buy cartridges, something that will make you lose even more time, or order them online and pay, in many cases, shipping costs.

With HP Instant Ink you completely forget about these tasks. As soon as the service is activated, the printer begins to monitor ink levels, and order new cartridges automatically when it detects that the levels are low. These new cartridges will reach you before the ones you are using run out, at home and without shipping costs.

You will never run out of ink again at the worst possible time, and you never have to worry about going out to buy cartridges again.

5.-It is a sustainable and environmentally friendly service

HP Instant Ink uses only high-capacity original ink cartridges. This type of cartridge prints more pages than normal cartridges, which allows HP to reduce the number of shipments and the consumption of resources (packaging, plastics and distance traveled). But that is not all, 85% of Original HP ink cartridges use recycled contentwhich means they are environmentally friendly from the start.

The use of high-capacity cartridges reduces energy consumption by 69%, and water consumption by 70%. To all this we must add, in addition, that HP Instant Ink includes a free recycling program, through which you can effortlessly recycle all the cartridges you spend, and contribute your grain of sand to the care of the planet.

HP Instant Ink it is the best for your pocket, and also for the planet. Remember that to sign up you only need a compatible printer, an Internet connection and a valid payment method.

Content offered by HP.