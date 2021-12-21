Why RTE’s Morning Ireland wasn’t on at 7am this morning

RTE listeners tuning into Radio 1 were left mystified after Morning Ireland wasn’t on at 7am this morning.

The flagship morning radio show has announced that it will run from 8am starting today.

The change will be in effect over Christmas until the New Year.

A post on the Morning Ireland Twitter page reads: “From tomorrow morning, Morning Ireland moves to one-hour over Christmas, until the New Year.

“So be sure to join us for all the latest live news, sport and business, tomorrow from 8am to 9am.”

Rising Time with Shay Byrne which usually runs from 5.30am to 7am will have an extra hour added to the schedule and finish at 8am.

