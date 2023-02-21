Why Rishi Sunak must ignore Boris Johnson’s Brexit warning

Boris Johnson returns home after a morning run

Rishi Sunak can kiss goodbye to a Brexit deal if he listens to Boris Johnson’s advice over the Irish Sea border.

Mr Johnson has warned it would be a “great mistake” for Mr Sunak to abandon the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

But if the Prime Minister wants to get Brexit really done and end years of talks, he should ignore his predecessor and keep the legislation firmly on ice.

The Northern Ireland Protocol Bill has already done its job.

The “madman strategy” threat to unilaterally tear up the Brexit treaty forced Brussels to the negotiating table.

But the ploy deeply damaged EU trust in the UK, which Brussels accused of plotting to break both its treaty commitments and international law.

Trade war

The EU said it would launch a trade war against Britain if the bill was used.

Rishi Sunak has his problems in selling a Protocol deal to the DUP and his own backbenchers.

But the European Commission also has to square an agreement with EU capitals, which took a very dim view of British threats to renege on a treaty only signed in 2019.

Paris and Berlin have demanded a strong European response if the bill is approved by the House of Commons, let alone used.

A fresh row risks poisoning the well of negotiations that now look close to yielding a deal after two years of deadlock.

The broad outlines of the deal have been known for almost two years; an agreement to cut border checks in return for bolstered market surveillance.

Brexit fatigue

It just needed the political space, which the war in Ukraine, a softer line from Emmanuel Macron, Brexit fatigue and the defenestration of Boris Johnson and Liz Truss helped create.

In his briefings to the bloc’s ambassadors, Maros Sefcovic, the EU’s negotiator, has praised Mr Sunak for being more constructive than his predecessors.

This may be uncomfortable for the prime minister at home, but it creates the political goodwill abroad needed to clinch the final deal.

Taking Boris Johnson’s advice will undo Mr Sunak’s work in resetting relations with the EU and France, in particular.

Mr Johnson threatened to renege on his Protocol deal. Liz Truss began by love bombing Brussels and ended up the driving force behind the Protocol Bill.

Optics matter

If a third Tory prime minister betrays Brussels’ trust, European leaders will simply wait for the next General Election, and a Labour government, before returning to Protocol negotiation.

At this stage, with a deal in reach and political will in place, Rishi Sunak is far more likely to get EU concessions by stressing the need to get DUP support for the deal.

Optics matter and the EU can’t tolerate being seen to be strongarmed by British threats.

Downing Street would not clinch a deal with the EU either, if the positions were reversed.

The Protocol Bill kickstarted the Irish Sea border negotiations but it is now an obstacle to concluding them.

It is time to take the “madman strategy” and lock it back in the attic.