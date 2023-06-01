Why Nvidia Is Now Worth $1 Trillion

- Advertisement -

nvidia, a company recognized for its significant contribution to the rise of Artificial Intelligence, has reached an impressive milestone: it has become a trillion dollar company. But what has fueled this exponential growth, and how has Nvidia achieved this monumental achievement?

The Rise of Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence has experienced unprecedented growth in the last decade. This boom is due to both advances in Generative Artificial Intelligence models and the dramatic increase in computing power. Nvidia has played a crucial role in this last aspect, boosting the computing power of its graphics chips, which have become the chip of choice for training Artificial Intelligence models.

Nvidia’s Role in the Rise of AI

Increase in Computing Capacity

Nvidia has worked tirelessly to increase the power of its graphics chips. These chips, known as graphics processing units, or GPUs, are now the preferred choice for training AI models. Training these models often requires hundreds of servers working together, running around the clock. Nvidia deserves special credit for boosting the compute power of its GPUs.

Recognition to Nvidia

The recognition of Nvidia is not limited to its contribution to the rise of Artificial Intelligence. The company is also reaping the rewards of the AI ​​boom, as the models continue to grow and more companies want to run them in-house. Nvidia recently announced a new platform that combines its own central processing units and graphics processing units on the same circuit board. These superchips, called Grace Hopper, provide about 30 times the computing power of Nvidia’s A100 chip, which currently runs many of the world’s largest AI models.

Nvidia’s achievement of becoming a trillion dollar company is a testament to its innovation and leadership in the field of Artificial Intelligence. However, this milestone is not only an achievement for Nvidia, but also an indicator of the potential and value of Artificial Intelligence in our society. As we continue to move into this age of AI, companies like Nvidia will continue to play a crucial role in shaping our technological future.