Why Jony Ive left Apple, amidst conflict of ideas and stress

Tomorrow it will arrive on the market After Steve: How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost Its Soula book written by the journalist of the New York Times Tripp Mickle, who will basically tell the evolution of Apple after the death, in 2011, of its charismatic founder Steve Jobs. The title suggests quite obviously what the general tone of the book is, and apparently represents quite precisely the thought of Jony Ive, the company’s legendary chief designer, which ultimately led to his decision to leave to start his own business. Yesterday, Mickle himself published an article on the Times which, based on the book, focuses precisely on the events that have distanced Ive from the Apple, first on a philosophical level then in a more concrete way.

IVE AND COOK, ENEMIES

The extremely concise concept is that, regardless of mutual respect, Ive and Cook didn’t see things the same way on a number of key topics. For Ive, form has always been the top priority, we can say, while Cook has had a more pragmatic and utility-oriented approach over the years. It has often been said recently that under I’ve probably never had a Mac Studio – but the same goes for MacBooks of recent years – with all those ports (and the memory card reader!) Due to the designer’s passion for clean and minimalist lines of the products he created. It is one of the most emblematic examples, but the first fractures date back to 2014, on the occasion of the launch of the Apple Watch. Read more Apple CEO Tim Cook receives IDA Ireland Special Recognition Award from Taoiseach For Ive, Apple Watch had to be a luxury product. She envisioned an extremely glitzy presentation, comparable to a high-fashion show, in a $ 25 million white pavilion aimed at impressing more Vogue than any other high-tech expert. Cook agreed, but only up to a point, and after a long series of discussions that led to Ive feeling unsupported by his own company for the first time. Over the years, as we know, Apple Watch has become a relatively popular and mass-market product, and has increasingly focused on fitness and health, with the luxury versions increasingly marginalized.

STRESS AND OVERLOAD