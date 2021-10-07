Why is WhatsApp not popular in America?

A few days ago WhatsApp stopped working and left millions of people in the world incommunicado. The failure lasted 6 hours and it was not until the night of Latin America that all Facebook services began to work correctly.

However, although for us it was relevant news for our daily lives, it was not tango for North Americans. According to CNN, only 20% of the North American population uses Mark Zuckerberg’s messaging app. It is still a lot for a country that exceeds 400 million inhabitants, but little compared to other countries

Americans use SMS as a communication channel

Apple hand

What is this about? Well, the United States was one of the first countries to have a reliable mobile network. In the middle of the 2G network arrived in the country and it already offered unlimited SMS plans with your phone and line bill, a service that is still used regularly in the country.

In fact, the culture of SMS is deeply rooted in Applez, the phone brand that North Americans use the most (more than 50%). This service has its own free iMessages and allows you to send messages to people using iOS and Android for free.

Things change with Latinos and other foreigners in the country who prefer WhatsApp. This is because iMessage is only free to send messages to people in the same country, so immigrants communicate with their families through alternative messaging networks.

For their part, Americans are less likely to require them, so the SMS culture remains strong. So no, the little success of WhatsApp in its homeland is not due to a question of distrust on Facebook (after all, Instagram is popular) but rather because there are more entrenched and convenient alternatives in the context of the average North American.

That said, Facebook is in the midst of a crisis right now, so if there were plans to improve WhatsApp penetration in the United States, they will have to wait.