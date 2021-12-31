Why is there so much controversy with NFTs? We explain it to you

Blockchain technology has shown growth in recent years. The NFTs are the latest sensation related to this technology, but beyond its benefits the criticism about its transparency is being constant. In this article we will explain the controversy that exists with NFTs.

The definition of NFT is Non-Fungible Token, that is, a “digital object” whose certificate of ownership is traceable. In these contracts the rules are defined by a computer code, which can be attributed to a virtual or real object. At the points you can limit the number of copies available for sale, authorize a “reissue” or organize a system of rights to reward the author of a work for each transaction.

By having the same blockchain technology as cryptocurrencies, NFTs can be bought and sold on specialized platforms. In the transaction, the NFT object is not necessarily delivered to the owner, it can only receive a certificate registered in a chain of blocks. A virtual wallet is required to retain the rights to a certificate.

The impact of NFT on the environment

Many famous artists and companies have joined the wave of NFTs, but the criticism keeps pouring in. The first one has to do with how this technology affects the environment, and its repercussions with climate change. An NFT article uses as much energy in 10 seconds as a house uses in a whole year, according to a study by Wired.

Research claims that selling an edition of 100 works has a carbon footprint of more than ten tons of CO2, which is more than someone’s annual per capita footprint in the European Union.

Blockchain technology has always been criticized for this problem, the University of Cambridge concluded that the Bitcoin network consumes more energy than the Netherlands.

Types of NFT scams

With the rise of NFTs also came new scam methods. Cybercriminals often offer potential phishing attacks, promises in exchange for something disguised as an airdrop or free distribution of tokens, among others.

The first of the scams occurs when criminals perform imitations or plagiarism of other artists. They also use a striking marketing strategy called airdrop, commonly used to launch a token or cryptocurrency. Scammers also launch this modality through social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Telegram and Discord to spread their traps.

With regard to social networks, there are many fake communities on them. These are spread on the platforms to deceive users to whom they will try to sell fake NFTs or nonexistent. Many of them claim to belong to the Rarible community.

Is it a pyramid scam?

Much more serious are the criticisms that NFTs are a pyramid scam. Those who argue this claim that the number of daily sales is higher for active investors over a longer period of time. That is, money moves between very few people and a very limited handful of NFTs.

The reality is that the world of NFTs is still one where few people invest, but with a lot of money, which causes speculation to grow. From this point of view, the NFTs could be related to pyramid schemes, they depend on more and more investors entering the market to generate more money.

The truth is that the future of NFTs is uncertain, their value does not reside in the art objects themselves but in the community and in perceived value of the objects. The more people are interested in something, the more valuable it will seem. We will have to wait to see if this technology is here to stay or will stay on shore.