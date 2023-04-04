Why is there a dog as a logo on Twitter and what does Elon Musk gain from this?

Elon Musk, the eccentric CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has returned to do his thing on Twitter. In recent days, users of the social network have seen an unexpected change in the Twitter logo: instead of the iconic blue bird, the image of the famous dog from the “Doge” meme now appears. This change has sparked a series of reactions and speculation about Musk’s possible intention and the impact this will have on the digital world.

The story behind Doge

The Doge meme is one of the most popular on the Internet, and its origin goes back to a photo of a Shiba Inu dog named Kabosu. The image was first published on a blog in 2010, but it was in 2013 when engineer Billy Markus and marketer Jackson Palmer decided to use it as the basis for creating a new cryptocurrency: Dogecoin.

- Advertisement -

Since then, Doge has gained a huge following and has become a symbol of Internet culture. It’s even been used in ad campaigns like those for Delta Air Lines and a Google Easter egg.

Elon Musk’s influence on Doge

Elon Musk is a huge fan of Doge and has promoted the cryptocurrency on multiple occasions. In February 2021, for example, he posted a series of tweets in which he supported Doge and suggested that it could become the world’s currency.

This support from Musk has had a significant impact on Doge’s value. In fact, in May 2021, the price of Dogecoin skyrocketed after Musk appeared on Saturday Night Live and mentioned the cryptocurrency in his monologue.

The change of logo on Twitter

Musk’s Twitter logo change has generated a lot of reactions and speculation. Some see it as a way to further promote Dogecoin, while others see it as a way to troll users and plaintiffs who accuse him of running a cryptocurrency Ponzi scheme.

- Advertisement -

In addition, the logo change has also generated confusion among users, since the retweets are not labeled correctly. This means that users can view retweets as if they were part of their own timeline, making it more difficult to distinguish between original and retweeted tweets.

How has this affected Dogecoin?

The Dogecoin cryptocurrency has also been affected by Elon Musk’s decision to change the Twitter logo to the dog meme. Musk’s relationship with Dogecoin is not new, since he has been one of the main promoters of this cryptocurrency in recent years. He has even used Dogecoin to finance some projects, such as sending a satellite to the Moon.

Dogecoin’s fame has been largely thanks to the influence of Musk, who has used his Twitter account to promote the cryptocurrency on several occasions. This relationship has been the subject of controversy in the past, especially when Musk has used his Twitter account to make comments about Dogecoin that have affected its value.

- Advertisement -

In fact, last Friday, Musk was accused of running a Dogecoin Ponzi scheme. In the lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court, a fine of $258 billion was requested. However, Musk’s lawyers strongly denied the allegations, calling the lawsuit a “work of fanciful fiction.”

Despite the controversy, Dogecoin’s value has skyrocketed in the last few hours, thanks to Twitter’s logo change. Although the value has been reduced in the last hours, it is still very close to the barrier of 0.10 dollars.

What does Elon Musk gain from this?

Elon Musk’s decision to change the Twitter logo to the dog meme has generated a stir on the platform, with thousands of users commenting on the move. But what does Musk gain from all this?

First of all, it should be noted that Musk’s relationship with Twitter has always been complicated. On several occasions, the businessman has been criticized for his comments on the platform, which have affected his public image and that of his companies.

However, Musk has shown on several occasions that he is capable of using Twitter effectively to promote his projects and generate interest in himself. The change of the Twitter logo for the dog meme is another example of his ability to attract attention on the platform.

Furthermore, Musk’s relationship with Dogecoin is a way to diversify his investments and generate new income. Although the value of Dogecoin has been criticized in the past by some experts, the cryptocurrency has proven capable of generating great returns for those who have invested in it.

I think this point can be summarized in two possibilities:

Musk may be using his influence on Twitter to promote Dogecoin and increase its value. This would give him more power in the world of cryptocurrencies and could increase his personal wealth.

Musk has also discussed the possibility of turning Twitter into a neobank, which could allow users to make person-to-person payments through the platform. In this context, Dogecoin could play an important role.

Be that as it may, the puppy may disappear from twitter.com (it only appears in the web version) in a few hours, nobody knows.