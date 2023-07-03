Why is the Nvidia GTX 1650 still a super popular graphics card with gamers?

- Advertisement -

Valve has just released a new issue of its monthly Steam Hardware Survey, which gives us an overview of the most popular configurations among gamers. Here’s everything the new study reveals.

The latest results of the survey of hardware used by gamers for the month of June on the Steam gaming platform have been published. These reveal that Windows 10 is still the most popular operating system, with 59.43% of gamers surveyed. It is followed by Windows 11 and its 35.75%, which is seeing its market share grow slowly. This therefore invalidates the results of a previous survey, which had suggested that Windows 11 was losing ground.

Players are also 50.55% use 16 GB of RAM on their machine, but more and more gamers tend to opt for even more RAM. They are also a majority to be equipped with hard drives larger than 1 TBand this proportion is increasing rapidly.

What are the most popular graphics cards among Steam gamers?

Steam’s survey of hardware and software used by gamers shows no significant change in the distribution of the most popular graphics cards on the platform. The RTX 3060 takes second place with a market share of 4.74%.

Meanwhile, the GTX 1060 drops to third place with a market share of 4.58%, indicating that more and more gamers are updating their setups, but next-gen adoption is extremely slow. . We find for example the RTX 4060 for laptop at 0.81%, or the RTX 4090 at 0.56%.

The GTX 1650 continues to be the most popular among gamers

With 5.67%, it is the GTX 1650 that still dominates the ranking of the most used graphics cards among Steam gamers. This saw its market share decrease by 0.40% compared to the previous month, but this is not enough for it to be robbed of its leading position.

In question, we can notably cite the high prices of new graphics cards, which push players to keep their old machines longer. Despite some attractive discounts, laptops equipped with RTX 4000 are often displayed at more than 1000 euros, while computers with a GTX 1650 can be found from 500 euros. The GTX 1650 also launched as a desktop version for just $159 in 2019, and is available today for significantly less.

Given their attractive price-performance ratio, laptops with GTX 1650 have always been very popular, and many models have been launched in recent years by different manufacturers. With performance up to 70% over the traditional GTX 1050, the GTX 1650 had it all.

This graphics card will obviously not allow you to play the latest AAA games with all the graphic options at full speed, but it will be enough to enjoy less demanding titles in very good conditions. On the recent Diablo IV, for example, you will get around 80 FPS with medium graphics. On Star Wars Jedi Survivor, a more demanding game, you will have to settle for around 30 FPS in medium.

The arrival of the new RTX 4060 for desktop PC at only 329 euros could well encourage many players to change their configurations. On the laptop side, the RTX 4060 also seems to be attractive, since it recorded a 0.50% increase in its market share in the month of June according to Steam data. It is therefore expected that the GTX 1650 will no longer occupy the first place in the rankings in just a few months.

However, we remind you that Steam surveys are only sent to certain players. Although they can reveal the overall market trend, they do not accurately reveal the exact market share of each graphics card. These figures must therefore always be taken with a grain of salt.