Why is the Microsoft Update Catalog so useful?

is an official web portal where we can find the security updates and cumulative quality updates published for Windows operating systems. It includes both those corresponding to the client and server versions and for all available platforms.

This website is very for downloading the cumulative packages in situations where we need to perform manual system updates. As use cases we can cite computers that have problems with Windows Update, on computers without an Internet connection, for updates on multiple computers or simply to update once it has been verified that the updates work correctly, something that does not always happen because random errors continue. accompanying the development of Windows.

It’s that easy to work with the Microsoft Update Catalog

Originally, access to this portal required the use of the Internet Explorer browser since it had an ActiveX control as a mandatory requirement. A few years ago Microsoft published a new version that allows access with any browser, Chrome, Firefox and of course Edge.

Access the catalog.

Look for the update you are interested in “KB”. As an example, we are looking for the latest Cumulative Quality Update for Windows 10 Version 21H2 which corresponds to KB5015878.

You’ll see all available versions of the update, whether it’s 32-bit or 64-bit consumer versions for x86 platforms, ARM versions, or versions for Windows Server.

Download the one that interests you and select the destination folder where it will be saved.

The file is of type .msu, from the Microsoft Update Standalone Package installation package. In the example at hand it is quite large (700 Mbytes) because it is a cumulative update to improve the quality of the software.

How to install a downloaded update

Once the file is downloaded you can save to a flash drive and take it with you to use on external equipment. Its installation is as simple as that of any Windows executable.

Double click your mouse on the downloaded .msu file.

Depending on your user account settings you may receive a security warning.

Grant the permissions and the installer will search for updates and system version.

If it is compatible, it will simply ask you for permission to continue.

From there the installer will update the corresponding version of Windows. Working with the Microsoft Update Catalog is as easy as you’ve seen in this basic tutorial. Works with all Microsoft systems including Windows 11 and it is very useful for the aforementioned use cases, problems with Windows Update, updating third-party equipment or when we do not have an Internet connection.