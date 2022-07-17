why is the light on the router blinking?

Has it ever happened to you that the router light blinks? Or that he does it intensely? It is true that we depend a lot on this device, although we generally do not pay attention to it until we have problems with the connection. Thus, as a way for the router to communicate with us, it does so through its status lights . But what happens if it doesn’t stop ticking?

The router indicates its status with its lights Routers are our gateway to the Internet. Its stability is key when it comes to being able to enjoy a good connection quality on a daily basis. However, there are times when problems arise in them that can leave us without a connection for a long time or that the network at home is slower than normal. Honor 50 SE is officially launched: the cell phone with a 100 megapixel camera As such, the way to communicate the situation in which the router is is through the light, but it may happen that it blinks slightly or even intensely. Each manufacturer includes different lights with different functionality. Some newer routers have even passed a few led lights to the rear to avoid being disturbed by flashing ahead. But what does each of the lights mean when it blinks or changes color? What are the causes of It’s more; Depending on the router we have, we normally find a light that indicates the status of the Internet or Fiber. In the Orange Livebox these lights are separate, and will indicate different things. For example, the Fiber light tells us whether or not there is fiber signal.

But it can also occur due to different situations that will tell us if we should (or should not) worry about the possible problem. It does this to indicate the food, activity of the line, and the status and activity of the connections to our computer, either by Ethernet or wirelessly.

Depending on the state of these lights, you connection will be stable or not. In addition, you can also know the type of connections you have enabled. For example, they provide information about the frequencies we use or the cables we have connected directly to the router.

In those, each WiFi device has several lights. There is no standard model, but some name these lights while others use symbols and stickers. Not everyone has the same amount of them, on the other hand, although there are some that are always there. These are the reasons why the router light is blinking in each of its functions.