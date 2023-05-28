Why is Samsung called “Samsung” and what does it mean?

- Advertisement -

In the world of technology, there are few companies bigger than Samsung. This gigantic company makes everything from smartphones to ovens. But where does the name “Samsung” come from? The Samsung we know today is totally different from the original company. It was founded in 1938 by Lee Byung-chul in Korea. It was a small trading company that sold groceries with only about 40 employees. It wasn’t until the 1960s that Samsung entered the electronics industry. Several electronics divisions were created, including Samsung Electronics, which is what most people refer to today when they talk about Samsung.

What does “Samsung” mean?

The Samsung name was chosen by founder Lee Byung-chul; means “three stars”. According to Samsung’s official record, his vision was for the company to be “mighty and eternal like the stars in the sky.” The three stars were present in the original and subsequent logos until the company introduced the logo we know today in 1993.



As a company over 80 years old and a technology industry leader in many areas, Samsung seems to have fulfilled its founder’s goal of being powerful and everlasting.