Why is my iPhone battery icon yellow?

Are you wondering why the battery icon on your iPhone is yellow? Don’t worry: a yellow battery icon is nothing to worry about.

Below, we explain what this icon means and how you can fix it.

Why is the battery icon yellow?

A white battery icon means that your iPhone is in “standard” power mode and red indicates that the battery is below 20%. But, when your iPhone battery is yellow, it means you’ve (somehow) turned on Low Power Modewhich is designed to preserve the longest possible battery life.

And what is more important this does not necessarily indicate that there is a problem with your battery. The “fix” is not to replace the battery of your device. It’s simply an indicator that shows you’re using Apple’s battery saver mode.

Of course, if you are worried about the battery life of your device, you can always check the battery status of your iPhone on settings > Battery > Battery health and charge.

How to disable low power mode on iPhone?

Low Power Mode will automatically turn off when your iPhone exceeds 80% battery charge. However, you can also disable Low Power Mode by going to Settings > Battery and turning off “Low Power Mode”.

What does low battery consumption mode do?

When you turn on Low Power Mode, your iPhone goes into power saving mode. The auto-lock delay is reduced to 30 seconds, screen brightness is reduced, and the refresh rate on ProMotion models is limited to 60Hz.

In addition, some visual effects are reduced, 5G is disabled on some models, and background processes such as fetching email, background app refresh, iCloud Photos, and automatic app downloads and updates are paused. from iOS.



