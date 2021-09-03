Why is it harder to grow on Instagram now

Having a good presence on Instagram can help us a lot, maybe a lot in a personal or business profile. However, Have you ever wondered why your account is not growing even though you follow good recommendations?

This is a question that comes to our writing department constantly, so we are going to answer it by explaining the most important factors that are affecting your Instagram profile to have more views, followers and sales.

First of all, changes in the algorithm

The algorithm is perhaps the backbone of Instagram. This is in charge of ordering the content you are going to see and what time you are going to see it. It does not matter what type of publication it is (reels, story, photo or video, etc.), well artificial intelligence is ordering all the content you are going to see or the one your followers will see.

Knowing the above, it should be noted that depending on the interaction you have with your followers, the number of organic searches your profile has, the number of posts you make weekly and how you publish them, the Instagram algorithm may or may not be helping you.

Remember that the technology implemented by apps like Facebook and Instagram is constantly changing, and they are always verifying that the accounts do not use bots to try to gain more ground using tools that are not native to the app.

This algorithm has also made, according to the application itself, leave behind users losing 70% of the publications and up to 50% of the publications of friends, so it has meant a significant improvement.

Many more business and startup users and accounts

It is no secret to anyone that Instagram has become one of the most important digital sales spaces in recent years. After this, all, or almost all businesses and brands have had to start creating content to gain a space in the competition. For example, if before it was easier to get a seafood restaurant in a city, Now it is more complicated due to the number of restaurants with this specialty that have an Instagram profile.

The focus on reels, where people view content but don’t follow the creator

Here we have to comment on two really interesting points. The first of them has to do with the issue of viewing the content, but not following the account that publishes it. Now, in second place, we find the high competition of posts in the alternative Instagram function to TikTok

Regarding the former, there is a great increase in the quality and quantity of reels that are published daily, but this has not translated into users following brands or people to be aware of upcoming publications. . It may be that, although you are uploading information of interest and with the best recommendations, you will not see a greater increase in followers, but this too It may be happening to your competition and it is more about the approach or style that this function has. As a recommendation, invite them to follow you in the video.

On the other hand, it is not surprising that Instagram is focusing more on the content broadcast in the Reels function than in other options. It is, neither more nor less, that TikTok competition, so they are increasingly pushing for brands to take advantage of it at all costs.

According to the Creators account, the official Instagram account, it is important to publish reels without a watermark, vertically and using the social network’s own filters. If this has not been implemented, then the application is likely to show your content to fewer people.

The purchase of followers is highly pursued

This is, without a doubt, one of the main battles that Instagram has to try to stabilize the proper functioning of the app’s options. For a couple of years, different underground companies offer packages to earn hundreds and thousands of followers in a given timeThis is so that the account has a greater number of people following it and can be seen as a better positioned brand.

With this, another hurdle is created that makes it a bit more difficult to climb on Instagram organically. However, the good thing is that it is not difficult to tell if an account has fake followers: few publications, publications without likes, 0 interaction comments, among others.

It works less and less to follow many accounts so that they follow you back

Doing this trick 3 or 4 years ago could be highly effective and relatively easy. Nevertheless, now it becomes more tedious and with less results because people want to spend more time interacting with accounts of brands or people they know, instead of following and following users they do not know so that they follow them back.

As Instagram knows them all, it would not be unreasonable to think that the application shares less of the content of people when they realize that they are following hundreds of users in a short time. However, this has not been confirmed.

As you will see, in most points the Instagram algorithm is the protagonist. And yes, although it is almost impossible to predict the date it changes and all the options it is focusing on, it is best to build original and constant content to climb positions in our market niche. From then on, the picture will improve considerably.

We will continue to provide recommendations on our relatively new Instagram.com/wwwhatsnew account.