Why is 2021 considered a great year for space research?

A new golden era for space exploration has been underway for a few years, with 2021 being the time for further research. This year began a competition between institutions and great tycoons to travel beyond our atmosphere.

NASA was a great protagonist with its explorations at the beginning of the year. The most talked about was the arrival of the Perseverance rover to Mars. The most ambitious objective of the research was to take geological samples from the soil of Mars and bring them to Earth, a mission that it fulfilled.

Perseverance took the first of 43 geological samples planned on its mission in August this year. The return of the rover is expected to be in the 2030s, so that cyeticians can analyze the samples.

On the other hand, NASA also explored Mars with its Ingenuity helicopter, this being the first time it has been done. Ingenuity, just four pounds, ascended about 10 feet from the ground and hovered for about 40 seconds.

Why is this considered a great feat? Mars’ atmosphere is 100 times thinner than our planet’s, making it a harsh environment. NASA engineers also claimed that flying at that height was compared to flying over 87,000 feet on Earth.



The Ingenuity helicopter and the Perseverance rover on Mars. Photos: NASA

A year of “tycoon races”

2021 had the peculiarity that not only governments such as the US, China or Russia will try to explore space, two of the world’s most millionaire people were also interested in the race: Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson.

Spacex, Musk’s company, began tests to conduct a successful orbital flight. None of the ones he made was a resounding success, but the one with the SN10 Starship rocket was close. The 6:30-minute flight was uneventful, however shortly after the live broadcast was cut off, the rocket exploded. Despite this, the flight is considered a success because the company achieved the goal of obtaining data on the landing process of these rockets.

Branson became the first person to travel in his own spacecraft, he did so with five companions aboard his space tourism company. Virgin galactic. The spacecraft reached an altitude of approximately 88 kilometers, from where the curvature of the earth could be seen. Branson plans in 2022 to sell tourist trips to space.

For his part, Bezos traveled days later aboard his company’s New Shepard capsule Blue origins, also designed for space tourism. The spacecraft flew at an altitude of 100 km and its crew members experienced four minutes of weightlessness. During the 11-minute journey, they were able to untie their seat belts to float.







Releases curiosities

The Amazon founder traveled with his brother Mark, space race pioneer Wally Funk and student Oliver Daemen. Funk and Daemen are respectively the oldest (82) and the youngest (18) person to travel to space.

Wally Funk’s story dates back to 1960 where he almost became an astronaut. The experienced air force pilot had to wait for another to be her moment after the Mercury 13 program she was a part of was canceled. Funk waited 60 years to become the oldest person in space. She was also joined by Kalpana Chawla, the first Indian woman to visit space; Sally Ride, the first American LGBT woman to reach space and Svetlana Savítskaya, the first to walk in space.

Another interesting story is that of actor William Shatner, known for his role as Captain Kirk on Star Trek, he traveled through the New Shepard into space. This ride, similar to Bezos on the first trip, was recorded for an Amazon Prime Video documentary. Also featured are Chris Boshuizen, co-founder of the nanosatellite company Planet Labs, Glen de Vries, co-founder of a clinical research platform, and Audrey Powers, Vice President of Missions and Flight Operations at Blue Origin.



William Shatner and Wally Funk during their space travel. Photos: Blue Origins

What is expected in 2022?

In addition to the development and implementation of space tourism, 2022 may be a year in which the race to get further begins, this time bound for the moon. NASA and SpaceX joined forces with a private company Starship mega-rocket to become the lander used as part of their Artemis program back to the moon.

The Artemis program aims to place itself in orbit around the moon and embark astronauts to take them and pick them up. The mission is expected to lead to the first woman and the first African-American person to set foot on the surface of the moon.

This race is also joined by another world power such as China, a country that has invested a lot of money in its military-led space program, hoping to have a permanently manned space station by 2022.