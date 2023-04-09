Why I paid $100k to get 3 inches taller

- Advertisement -
Many of your top 40 favorites, were created by Black songwriters
01:51
These BIPOC Gen-Zers are voting for the first time – and hoping to decide the fate of their swing states
04:58
TikTok’s hype houses are educating first-time voters — but is the info accurate?
05:14
Why don’t artists always own their music?
05:25
Why the U.S. Only Has Two Major Political Parties
04:47
How does birth control work?
05:04
So, What’s College Greek Life Really All About?
05:32
Why is the Drinking Age 21?
04:43
What’s the U.S. Census & Why’s It So Important?
04:56
Why Do Iowa and New Hampshire Matter? | Stay Tuned Explains Elections
05:02
Woodstock: 3 Days of Peace, Love and Rock ‘N’ Roll
05:47
What’s the abortion debate?
05:46
Apollo 11: The Historic NASA Mission That Put A Man On The Moon
05:41
What’s the Deal with Presidential Debates and Do They Even Matter?
06:22
What were the STONEWALL RIOTS?
06:34
How to get an internship
06:29
Why are we so STRESSED?
05:37
Here’s Why College is So Expensive in America
06:11
How Does The Lottery Actually Work??
06:11
How Does Horse Racing Actually Work?
05:05
