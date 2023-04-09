Why I paid $100k to get 3 inches taller

At 5’7” Alex had been tormented by his height his entire life. So he turned to cosmetic leg lengthening surgery. He’s in his mid-20s now and, 2 broken femurs and $100K later, he’s also 3 inches taller. Stay Tuned will explore his story, the societal pressures that men face with height, and the fascination around this novel surgery which continues to grow in popularity.March 29, 2023