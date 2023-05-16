Why has Google released a Pixel Fold but not a Pixel Flip?

- Advertisement -

Google unveiled the Pixel Fold at its I/O conference on May 10, finally putting an end to the countless rumors and leaks that preceded the device’s official reveal.

It is a folding book type that promises to offer the best of Pixel on a larger screen. However, many users have longed for a Pixel Flip instead or even next to the Fold.

In fact, if you look at foldable sales, it’s the Fold that accounts for the bulk of Samsung’s foldable sales, not the smaller Z Flip series. According to a reportthe Z Flip 4 was the best-selling foldable phone in 2022, accumulating a 47% share, followed by the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s 28% share.

One reason Google may have introduced a Fold instead of a Flip is that the Fold will more easily demonstrate the benefits of a foldable than a Flip would. This is especially important if Google intends to show productivity.

Pixel Fold

During I/O 2023, Google Vice President of Engineering Dave Burke showed off a live demo of the Pixel Fold. Burke demonstrated how Android 13 and the Pixel Launcher are optimized to handle the large screen form factor, showing how a video on the smaller external screen automatically plays on the larger 7.6-inch screen when you unfold the phone. He also showed off the new taskbar, split screen, multitasking, and split keyboard working perfectly on the Pixel Fold.

Another reason companies are releasing these phones comes down to device cost.

While Flip-style foldables are more affordable, Jitesh Ubrani, IDC research director of Worldwide Device Trackers, believe that manufacturers prefer to focus on larger-screen foldables.

Smartphone vendors want to go up in price and strive to justify higher ASPs (Average Selling Price) with each release. A device like the Z Fold makes it easy for sellers to do just that. These larger foldables are more capable of replacing a phone and tablet.

A Google spokesperson seemed to suggest the same thing when was asked on why the company isn’t releasing a Pixel Flip, explaining that folding development is not cheap.

The technology to develop foldables comes at a significant cost – and we still haven’t hit our long-term price targets. That said, our users will get a compelling experience with the Pixel Fold that will allow them to do a lot of things that just aren’t possible on a standard smartphone (like easier multitasking and entertainment on the inside screen).

A higher price point is why we often see larger foldables from Android makers first.



