Why has Google canceled the second folding smartphone that was on the way?

Fans of Google’s Pixel series have had to wait a long time for Google to finally release the foldable Pixel Fold. However, it turns out that we were about to see a second foldable Pixel model that was scrapped before it saw the light of day.

Google has confirmed this detail during the last episode of the Made by Google Podcastsin which the latest Made by Google projects are discussed weekly.

The conversation turned to the design of the three latest products in Google’s hardware lineup, which are the Pixel 7a, the Pixel Fold, and the Pixel Tablet. However, when the topic turned to the Pixel Fold’s hinge design, especially in regards to its use in desktop mode, the following information was dropped:

I'm very proud of the team because there was another foldable model that we had created that we had the discipline to hold back and say "no, it's not good enough yet," and really wait until we felt like we could make something that was good enough or better. than what was already out there. It is a testament that we are capable of doing that and of recognizing when something is not good enough.

It was not mentioned during the episode what the form factor of this second device was. Of course, the first question that comes to mind is whether it could have been the rumored Pixel Flip.

A flip-style folding Pixel is a very plausible possibility, especially as Google Pixel product manager George Hwang confirmed that Google is definitely interested in exploring different form factors and technologies, including the flip-style.



