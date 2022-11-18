Why has Free-to-Play become a common business model for games?

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

The gaming and video game industry is booming more than ever. That is why it is not surprising that websites such as Ultra online casino and many others in the sector have achieved great success among users, as have online video games, since the convenience of being able to play from home and on a device portable, has allowed a great expansion of games of chance and the gamer sector in recent years.

These two sectors have been reinventing themselves over the years and that is why the way of playing has changed considerably in recent times. Before, to travel to a video game, you had to buy the relevant cartridge, put it in the game console and start playing for hours and hours. But this is something that, today, is not necessary, since the game modes currently (especially due to the rise of mobile devices) are no longer like before and the model of Free- to-Play (F2P) is one of the most successful today.

Fundamentally, this type of gameplay is catching on a lot in mobile and PC gaming. A priori, for the players it is somewhat frustrating at first, since when they download the game and start playing, it is fun and totally dynamic, but then, there is a moment in which the player stagnates in the game and, to continue advancing , you have no choice but to continue paying.

- Advertisement -

Of course, it does not mean that to play a Free-to-Play type game you have to pay, but if you want to do it without spending a euro out of your pocket (or digital wallet for those who use this form of payment), yes It is true that you will have to arm yourself with a lot of patience, since these are games that have been designed so that you can spend the difficult levels or the complex parts paying a certain amount of money.

What is Free-to-Play?

As we have already mentioned, F2P (Free-to-Play) games are those that developers release for free to users. Although, at some point, if you become an advanced player of said game, you will surely want to enjoy the paid services that it offers, in order to enjoy a fully complete gaming experience in the chosen game.

These types of games, in addition to the income from the players, also obtain them from the advertising they include, which allows the developer to enjoy extra income.

The main trick of this type of Free-to-Play games lies in the fact that the developers offer more interesting content to the players, but always at a much lower price than what they would have paid for the full version of the game (which before occurred when users bought game cartridges for their game console).

What are the most famous Free-to-Play games?

The F2P gaming model is currently very popular and is the main way in which developers offer their titles to gamers at the moment, especially for PC users and platforms such as smartphones and tablets. But what are the most successful Free-to-Play game titles right now? Below we list the three that have been played the most and that belong to this emerging business model in the video game sector.

Candy Crush Saga



This is, without a doubt, the most famous Free-to-Play video game of all time. The object of the game is to match rows of candies that then disappear. Candy Crush Saga is a totally addictive game for users and, regarding Free-to-Play, it has been a success since the additional paid levels have been accepted by countless users who decided to continue the fun through the model payment for this game.

clash of clans

Another of the most successful F2P type games in recent years. It is a game that mixes strategy and simulation and whose goal is for the player to build buildings using gems. As for payments, these are used by users who cannot wait for the construction of these buildings and want to improve them and acquire others, through a small financial outlay.

Dungeon Keeper 2

It is one of the most classic PC games out there and the Free-to-Play model allows you to play without having to wait. This means that if you want to opt for the completely free version, you will have to wait a while between games, something that many players are not willing to do because it is a totally addictive game. That is why its developer, EA, offers packages on sale, such as 14,000 gems for €89.9.

What is the position of the European Union regarding Free-to-Play games?

From the European Commission they are constantly examining the deception of the term “free” in this type of Free-to-Play games that is so successful at the moment. That is why they are thinking of approving regulations that are much stricter for them and that come to include the following aspects that we detail below:

-If the game is rated as “free”, the developer will have to offer games that are completely free. Therefore, in-app purchases and other accessories are excluded.

-These types of games should not tempt you to spend real money to get some virtual bonuses and get extras.

-The player will always have to have adequate information about the payment options offered by the game. This will mean that the money can only circulate if the user gives their express consent.

And you, were you aware of the existence of this type of game or were you unaware of it? Have you played any title of this type? Have you ever paid to get some extra feature in a game or to be able to advance in it?