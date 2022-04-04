Apple has recently introduced a new color option for the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro: green and alpine green.

Although many people love the look of it, they are also surprised that Apple didn’t launch this color in September along with other colors.

This brings us to the key question of why Apple has taken so long to release a green iPhone.

Why has Apple waited six months to release a green iPhone?

As explained in Apple Explained To answer this question we must consider what is the Apple product release schedule.

Every September, Apple usually introduces a new generation of iPhone. This ad causes a lot of interest from users, which translates into a big increase in sales revenue.

The first quarter of each fiscal year, from October to December, is the highest sales quarter for Apple partly due to the holiday shopping season, but also because that’s when new iPhone models are released.

Just compare Apple’s revenue in the first quarter (October-December) versus the third quarter (April-June) in this chart. MacRumors. The difference between the two has widened in recent years thanks to the growing popularity of the iPhone.

While this is a good thing for Apple, as it means more customers buying its latest smartphone at launch, it also adds pressure to grow revenue during its weakest quarter to maximize full-year profit.

And that brings us to the launch of the green iPhone 13. It’s no coincidence that the new color was released just a couple of weeks before Q3 kicks off.

The expectation and interest generated by the new color cause iPhone sales to rebound and help narrow Apple’s quarterly revenue gap.

This sales strategy has been carried out before the iPhone 13. In 2016, Apple released the original iPhone SE just before Q3, and did the same in 2017 with the product red iPhone 7, in 2020 with the second-generation iPhone SE, and in 2021 with the purple iPhone 12.

Apple could have launched these special colors at launch, but doing so in the third quarter manages to boost sales in a period where they are suffering.



