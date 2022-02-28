Tech NewsMobile

Why don’t iPhones support microSD cards?

By: Abraham

A good part of Android phones have a SD card slotwhich allows users to add additional storage space to their device.

However, Apple has never incorporated this feature into iPhones. and, as explained in Apple Explained there are good reasons for it.

The first has to do with the user experience, since Apple likes to have full control over its products to make sure that users enjoy them without any difficulties.

But SD cards have various problems. For example, instead of the device automatically managing files, users have to decide where to put them: on SD card or internal storage. This is not only inconvenient, but also adds fragmentation.

When a user fills up their SD card, they either have to transfer that data to a larger card, which can be a complicated process, or stop using the old SD card, losing access to the data on the device.

On the other hand, buying an SD card can be complicated for a non-technical user. Users have to find out which ones are compatible with their device and how much storage capacity their device supports.

Another important aspect is performance. SD cards are slow and unreliable, so your smartphone experience depends on where the data you want to access is.

If users select a video from the SD card, they may not understand why it takes so long to open compared to videos stored internally. Also, after several years, SD cards can fail as they have a limited number of write cycles.

In addition to all the above, SD card slots take up a lot of space inside the phone which Apple may prefer to allocate to things like a larger battery or a larger camera system.

Lastly, we cannot forget that lack of expandable storage motivates customers to choose higher-capacity iPhone models which undoubtedly brings greater benefits for Apple.


