Why Dominion's lawsuit against Fox could have big implications

Why Dominion’s lawsuit against Fox could have big implications

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
Recently released court filings are providing a window into a lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems alleging defamation by Fox News, set to go to trial in April.

Following the 2020 election, the Denver-based company became a target of pro-Trump activists, who claimed Dominion had manipulated vote counts to make Joe Biden the winner. Former President Donald Trump tweeted on Nov. 12, 2020, that Dominion had “deleted” 2.7 million votes for him. His legal advisors, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, alleged a criminal conspiracy. 

Why We Wrote This

Dominion Voting Systems says Fox News hurt its business by airing election falsehoods. The lawsuit is revealing how much the network was focused on its bottom line – and telling its viewers what they wanted to hear.

The company, which supplies voting machines to 28 states, refuted these allegations, as did U.S. election officials. There is no evidence that any votes cast on Dominion machines or software were manipulated to change the outcome of the election. 

But Fox News gave ample airtime to the Trump allies making these claims of voting-machine fraud. Court documents indicate that Fox executives knew the claims were false but chose not to intervene for fear of losing viewers who believed them.

Serie A at the crossroads between single subscription and streaming on Twitch

Fox’s lawyers say the network was covering newsworthy events – a U.S. president disputing an election – and that it didn’t endorse the views of the public figures who appeared on its shows. The network denies defamation and calls its coverage protected free speech. 

Recently released court filings are providing a window into a lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems against Fox News and its corporate owner, set to go to trial in April.

Dominion alleges defamation by Fox, which aired baseless claims by President Donald Trump and his allies about Dominion’s voting machines used in the 2020 election.

Court documents indicate that Fox executives knew the claims were false but chose not to intervene for fear of losing viewers who believed them. Fox has denied defamation and called its coverage of election-fraud allegations protected free speech. 

What is the basis for Dominion’s defamation lawsuit? 

The Denver-based company, which supplies voting machines to 28 states, became a target after the Nov. 3, 2020, election. Pro-Trump activists claimed that Dominion had manipulated vote counts to make Joe Biden the winner. President Trump amplified these claims, tweeting on Nov. 12 that Dominion had “deleted” 2.7 million votes for him. His legal advisors, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, claimed to have proof of a criminal conspiracy by Dominion and of links to Venezuela’s socialist dictatorship. 

The company refuted all these allegations, as did U.S. election officials who used the machines. There is no evidence that any votes cast on Dominion machines or software were manipulated to change the outcome of an election that Mr. Biden won by narrow margins in swing states. 

