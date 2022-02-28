MobileiphoneTech News

Why doesn’t my iPhone home screen rotate horizontally anymore?

The home screen rotation it was a feature that iPhones used to bring. Basically they allowed to rotate the home screen to a horizontal position and the whole interface rotated conveniently.

This feature was quite useful, especially when you were in the car using the phone horizontally with the GPS navigation app, you wanted to access another app and you didn’t want to have to rotate the phone.

However, this feature is not present in the new iPhones and many people wonder why.

One reason is the notch on the latest iPhones. When the phone is placed in landscape mode, things like the time, the cellular/WiFi signal level icons, and the battery icon have to leave that position, leaving a lot of wasted space above and below the notch. .

Another reason is the use of widgets, present since iOS 14, which complicate the repositioning of the icons if you are using widgets.

In fact, if you still have an iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7 Plus / iPhone 8 Plus, you can still use the home screen rotation as long as you remove the widgets on the home screen.

Do you miss the iPhone screen rotation?


