Why does the Xiaomi 13 Pro have a curved screen? This is the official explanation

Xiaomi has recently introduced the Xiaomi 13 series, which includes the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro.

Although both phones have very attractive specifications, there has been some debate surrounding the choice of a curved screen for the Xiaomi 13 Pro. While While the Xiaomi 13 has a flat screen, the Xiaomi 13 Pro has a curved screen. Some have questioned this choice, and CEO Lei Jun has addressed these concerns. According to Lei Jun, the decision to use a curved screen is because a flat screen would have made the phone too thick. He claimed that a flat screen would have made the high-end flagship “too chunky” and “you wouldn’t like it”. Although Lei Jun did not specify how a flat screen would have affected the thickness of the phone, it is possible that he was referring to the feel of the phone in the hand rather than the actual physical thickness of the device. As for specifications, the Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 6.73-inch screen and 2K resolution (3200 × 1440) with a new generation Samsung E6 panel, maximum brightness of 1900 nits, support for HDR10 +, 10bit and a refresh rate adaptive from 1-120Hz. The choice to use a curved screen on the 13 Pro was probably made in order to maintain a slim and elegant design for the phone. The choice between a curved or flat screen is a personal preference and depends on the tastes of each user.